Evian Championship: Lexi Thompson takes to Instagram after missed cut

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France – Lexi Thompson took to Instagram on Friday afternoon to let out her frustrations after another missed cut at the Evian Championship. Thompson shot 77-72, hitting only five fairways and taking 37 putts in the first round.

She readily admitted to hitting it poorly and making nothing on the greens in Round 1. But she took exception with the 72.

“Not one to make excuses,” Thompson wrote, “but to land 3-4 drives in the middle of the fairway and end up in the rough like the one pic with a stance like that, or get a first cut lie like this one, what is this telling you? And to play well today hit one bad golf shot but hit 3 iron shots right at the pin 5 ft at one point then end up 40+ ft ….. umm really?

“I’m actually very thankful that I don’t have to put myself thru that for another two days. You’re a beautiful place Evian but that’s just too many bad breaks with good shots for me, so bye @evianchamp ! #justnotforme #allgood #onward.”

Thompson, who turned off the comments on her Instagram post, missed the cut last year at the Evian and tied for 48th in 2017. She had a strong run from 2013-2015, finishing 3/T-10/2.

The top-ranked American came into the week feeling good about her game. She’ll have a few days to cool off before starting the AIG Women’s British Open next week. She tied for eighth at Woburn three years ago but skipped last year’s British Open.

Thompson isn’t alone in her frustrations about the amount of luck that comes into play at Evian.

Earlier in the week Laura Davies, who happens to love this event, called the greens “borderline unfair.”

“You can hit a good shot and not get a good result,” said Davies.

Stacy Lewis felt so strongly about the golf course and its previous date that she sat out in protest two years ago. She still had strong things to say about the track before the competition started this week.

“It’s too goofy,” Lewis said. “Too reliant on bounces to make it a true major.”