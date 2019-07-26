Evian Championship Round 3 Live Blog: Updates, tee times, TV info

The Evian Championship, the fourth and penultimate major on the LPGA schedule, continues on Saturday with the third round in Evian-Les-Bains, France.

South Koreans have won nine of the 20 LPGA events this season, including two of the first three majors. That trend is continuing in France, with Mi Hyang Lee to the top of the leaderboard while Sung Hyun Kim, Hyo Joo Kim and Inbee Park are all one shot back.

Round 3 Live Blog

Round 3 Tee Times

1st hole

Tee Times Players 1 a.m. Sarah Kemp, Eun-Hee Ji, Wei-Ling Hsu 1:11 a.m. Lizette Salas, Gerina Piller, Bronte Law 1:22 a.m. Jin Yan, Moriya Jutanugarn, Paula Creamer 1:33 a.m. Amy Yang, Yuka Yasuda, Jessica Korda 1:44 a.m. Annie Park, Mi Jung Hur, In-Kyung Kim 1:55 a.m. Mirim Lee, Ally McDonald, Carlota Ciganda 2:06 a.m. Megan Khang, Mel Reid, Brittany Altomare 2:17 a.m. Albane Valenzuela, Marina Alex, Charley Hull 2:28 a.m. Jennifer Kupcho, Jin Young Ko, Chella Choi 2:39 a.m. Amy Olson, Sei Young Kim, Pajaree Anannarukarn 2:50 a.m. Inbee Park, Shanshan Feng, Caroline Hedwall 3:01 a.m. Mi Hyang Lee, Hyo Joo Kim, Sung Hyun Park

10th hole

Tee Times Players 1 a.m. Alena Sharp, Ariya Jutanugarn, Katherine Kirk 1:11 a.m. Celine Herbin, Austin Ernst, Brittany Lang 1:22 a.m. Brooke M. Henderson, Shi Hyun Ahn, Xiyu Lin 1:33 a.m. Georgia Hall, Nicole Broch Larsen, Nuria Iturrioz 1:44 a.m. Su Oh, Hye-Jin Choi, Nelly Korda 1:55 a.m. Caroline Masson, Jeong Eun Lee, Anne Van Dam 2:06 a.m. Ryann O’Toole, So Yeon Ryu, Gaby Lopez 2:17 a.m. Tiffany Joh, Yealimi Noh, Celine Boutier 2:28 a.m. Ashleigh Buhai, Yu Liu, Stacy Lewis 2:39 a.m. Ai Suzuki, Aditi Ashok, Pavarisa Yoktuan 2:50 a.m. In Gee Chun, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Hannah Green 3:01 a.m. Sakura Yokomine, Mariajo Uribe, Haeji Kang

How to watch

TV weekend coverage will be split between Golf Channel and CNBC, with the action ending around 11:30 a.m. ET.