Evian Championship: South Koreans take charge as Creamer falters and bad weather looms

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France – To continue a major theme of 2019, South Koreans are dominating play early at the Evian Championship. And it’s a decorated bunch: Among the four South Koreans on or near the top are three major winners, the current No. 1 and an LPGA Hall of Famer.

South Koreans have won nine of the 20 events this season, including two of the first three majors.

An eagle on the 18th vaulted Mi Hyang Lee to the top of the leaderboard while Sung Hyun Kim, Hyo Joo Kim and Inbee Park are one shot back.

Both Sung Hyun and Lee were fortunate to finish well ahead of a late-afternoon weather delay, a sign of what’s to come over the weekend. The third round will feature a two-tee start in threesomes.

After Evian was twice reduced to 54 holes since becoming a major, the event was moved from its September date to July in hopes of finding better weather. It’s unfortunate then that the weekend forecast is mostly doom and gloom.

Sung Hyun gripped the back of her caddie’s bib and slumped her head in frustration after three-putting the final hole for par on Friday. But overall, a bogey-free 66 works out quite nicely for the two-time major winner.

“I’m satisfied with the first and second rounds,” said the oft-stoic Park.

Lee, 26, stands at 10-under 132 after posting 65-67 in the first two rounds. While Sung Hyun was disappointed with her finish, Lee couldn’t have been happier playing the last three holes in 4 under.

“For sure I love this golf course,” said Lee. “Actually, just I made top 20 when was rookie and then I don’t need to go back to Q-School, so always I have good feeling at this tournament. Always happy to be back here.”

With the wind whipping up as the day wound down, Kim managed to eagle the final hole for a 64 while Inbee birdied to join her at 9 under.

Inbee won this event in 2012, one year before it was designated a major. It’s now the only major she has yet to conquer.

Count Inbee as a fan of temperatures dropping in the coming days, though weather delays are sure to come with it.

“I mean, I think it’s just best that we finish 72 holes,” said Park. “That’s really the important thing. Just do whatever we can do to try to finish four rounds.”

First-round leader Paula Creamer tumbled down the leaderboard after Friday’s storm delay, playing her next five holes in 7 over. She’s now 2 under for the tournament, eight shots back of Lee.

“Yeah, sometimes rain delays get you, sometimes they don’t,” said Creamer. “Unfortunately, this time it got me. I’ve been playing really well. It’s unfortunate obviously, but today is not Sunday. Today is Friday.”

China’s Shanshan Feng, a recent winner on the LPGA, sits at 7 under while Amy Olson, the American who came up short a year ago to Angela Stanford after a double-bogey on the final hole, is in a tie for sixth at 6 under.

“You know, I always say after a missed cut it takes me about 45 minutes to just settle down,” said Olson. “That one took me a good two days. I’m not going to say it still doesn’t hurt. I would still love to go back and change things. You can’t, and that’s just part golf. Just nice to be here again and playing well.”

Augusta National Women’s Amateur winner Jennifer Kupcho is also among those at 6 under along with 2019 ANA champion Jin Young Ko.

Among the notables missing the cut: Lexi Thompson, Cristie Kerr, Morgan Pressel, Maria Fassi, Danielle Kang, Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee and 2019 champion Angela Stanford.

Thompson took to Instagram after the round to make known her frustrations with the course.

“I’m actually very thankful that I don’t have to put myself thru that for another two days,” Thompson wrote. “You’re a beautiful place Evian but that’s just too many bad breaks with good shots for me, so bye @evianchamp ! #justnotforme #allgood #onward.”