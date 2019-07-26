One of TPC Southwind's signature holes is also a memorial this year

The biggest golf event in Memphis history officially began Thursday with the type of crowds and galleries this tournament rarely, if ever, saw during the first round in its previous iterations. Spectators filled the grounds at TPC Southwind to follow the sport’s stars who showed up this year now that the WGC is in town.

What most couldn’t have realized, though, is that one of TPC Southwind’s signature holes has also become its most spiritual hole this year.

Because Dennis Taylor passed away on June 2 in the cruelest of ways.

The 72-year-old Cordova resident had been battling cancer as successfully as one can battle that disease. The chemotherapy was working. The cancer was shrinking.

He planned to volunteer once again this year as the hole captain at No. 11. It would have been his 37th year in a row working at the tournament.

But then Taylor woke up one day and had trouble breathing. He went to the hospital and was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. He only lived another 11 days.

So Thursday, Tony Taylor served as the hole captain at No. 11 in his father’s honor. Three other family members — cousins Jeff and Scott and Scott’s wife, Laurie — were volunteering at No. 11 as well.

Tony Taylor drove in from Nashville to be here. Scott, Jeff and Laurie came from Illinois.

And if they needed to be reminded of the man who brought them here, they just had to look at that chair behind the tee box.

“We set the memorial up for him so he’d be here and right afterwards everyone was like, ‘Great, now we’re going to cry,’ ” Tony Taylor said.

Volunteers like Dennis Taylor are a big part of what makes this tournament so special. There are hundreds of them around the course, many of whom have been here for decades for free. They just want to support a tournament that has donated more than $43 million to St. Jude over the years.

It’s why Kimberly Wilson, who lives in Madison, Alabama, was holding up a Hush Y’all sign at No. 11, working as a marshal in a sport she doesn’t really know much about.

Wilson’s husband, Jon, had been volunteering at this tournament for almost 10 years when the couple and their four children were living in Hernando, Mississippi. But he died of esophageal cancer in 2017.