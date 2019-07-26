Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
U.S. Girls' Junior: Close quarterfinal matches send three top 10 seeds to semifinals

By July 26, 2019 1:20 pm

All four quarterfinal matches at the 71st U.S. Girls’ Junior at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wis. went to at least the 17th hole in Friday morning’s matches, with three going the full 18 holes.

No. 1 seed Yuka Saso took down rapidly rising Rose Zhang 2 up in the first match of the morning. The match was tied through 16 holes before Saso closed out Zhang with a par and birdie on the last two holes.

No. 5 seed Jillian Bourdage was the lone match to not see the 18th hole as she closed out Lauren Beaudreau 2&1. No. 7 seed Lei Ye defeated Brooke Seay 1 up. No. 46 seed Nicole Whiston earned the only upset of the quarterfinals with her 1 up defeat of No. 11 seed Briana Chacon.

Semifinal matches are underway.

  • Yuka Saso vs. Jillian Bourdage
  • Lei Ye vs. Nicole Whiston

