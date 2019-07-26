Mel Reid keeps making major moves while wearing a blank hat

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France – Mel Reid can breathe a bit easier these days. A share of third at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship earned her a $225,038 paycheck and vaulted her to 44thon the money list.

That’s job security for Reid, who hasn’t even scratched the surface of her potential since she joined the LPGA in 2017. Reid opened with a 5-under 66 thanks to a birdie-eagle finish to get in contention at the Evian Championship.

“People don’t understand,” said Reid, 31, a six-time winner on the Ladies European Tour. “A lot of these girls have just come out and played well straight away, so they don’t understand the struggles of somebody who’s in a position of 110 to 130 (on the money list), or even 100 to 130. They don’t understand what Q-School is really like year after year.”

Reid’s current position on tour gets her into the Asian swing (where there are no cuts) and essentially locks up her card for 2020.

“I’ve been waiting for that for a long, long time,” said Reid of her KPMG breakthrough. “Been busting my ass for a while. Luckily results are showing.”

Reid’s blank cap makes a statement in itself on the hardships of tour life. World Golf Hall of Fame member Meg Mallon won the 2004 U.S. Women’s Open wearing a USGA hat.

“I just feel like why would I be giving somebody free coverage if they’re not going to help me out a little bit?” she asked, noting that Eddie Pepperell did the same.

Reid did sign a bag deal at the start of the year with Aggreko, a company that supplies temporary power for events like the Ryder Cup and Solheim.

A three-time Solheim Cup player, Reid has made it known to European captain Catriona Matthew that she wants back on the team.

“I certainly would like to think that finishing third in a major on a golf course that’s quite similar to Gleneagles and in the fashion that we did it in goes a long way,” said Reid. “But you can’t expect a pick if you’re not in the team.”

Reid has changed nearly everything in her life of late, including moving from England to Jupiter, Fla. New coach, new agent, new trainer, new caddie, new clubs. The center-shafted Piretti putter she put in play is a first for her career.

“I knew it was going to take a while to kind of catch up to it,” said Reid of the changes, “and hopefully I’m doing at the right time of the season.”

Can’t think of a better one.