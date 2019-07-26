WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Live Blog: Round 2 updates, tee times, TV info

Jon Rahm enters Round 2 of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Friday riding a 3-shot lead after firing 62 at TPC Southward.

Rahm tore up the final nine with birdies on his last four holes to pull away from a cluster of golf’s best. Five others – including Bubba Watson and Patrick Cantlay – are at 5-under after 18 holes.

Rahm, 24, plans to donate $1,000 for each birdie he makes this weekend to St. Jude.

The 63-player field at TPC Southwind in Memphis includes plenty of notables, even with Tiger Woods resting in Florida and Shane Lowry basking in the afterglow of his triumph at Royal Portrush.

Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose are among the players tied at 3-under, while Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka are 2-under. Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy at in a group at 1-under.

WGC-FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONAL: Live Scores

The TPC Southwind Championship Course is playing at 7,244 yards and par 70 this week.

The winner receives 550 FedEx Cup points and $1.845 million of a $10.25 million total purse.

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Blog

Here are the WGC-FedEx St. Jude tee times for Round 2.

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Round 2 Tee Times

Round 2 Friday – 1st Tee

Tee Times (ET) Players 12:20 p.m. Kevin Na, Kevin Tway, Sergio Garcia 12:31 p.m. Webb Simpson, Danny Willett, Jim Furyk 12:42 p.m. Chez Reavie, Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick 12:53 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Andrew Putnam, Henrik Stenson 1:04 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Aaron Rai 1:15 p.m. Nate Lashley, Sung Kang, Poom Saksansin 1:26 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood 1:37 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Cameron Smith, Louis Oosthuizen 1:48 p.m. Gary Woodland, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele 1:59 p.m. Paul Casey, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas

Round 2 Friday – 10th Tee

Tee Times (ET) Players 12:20 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Alex Noren, Philip Eriksson 12:31 p.m. Matthew Wolff, Corey Conners, Ian Poulter 12:42 p.m. Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth 12:53 p.m. Rory McIlro, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day 1:04 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Patrick Reed, Lucas Bjerregaard 1:15 p.m. Max Homa, Kodai Ichihara, Eddie Pepperell 1:26 p.m. Adam Long, Tyrrell Hatton, Mikumu Horikawa 1:37 p.m. C.T. Pan, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott 1:48 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau, Matt Wallace 1:59 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Thorbjørn Olesen, Haotong Li 2:10 p.m. Billy Horschel, Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira

Here’s how to Watch the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational this week.

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on TV

Thursday

(All Times Eastern)

Friday

Golf Channel: 2-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (featured groups)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-7 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)

Saturday

Golf Channel: Noon-1:45 p.m.

CBS: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (featured groups); 2-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)

Sunday

Golf Channel: Noon-1:45 p.m.

CBS: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (featured groups); 2-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)