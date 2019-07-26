WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Round 3 tee times, TV Info

England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick carded a 6-under 64 Friday to take a two-shot lead entering the weekend at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis.

Fitzpatrick is now 9 under for the week and two shots clear of Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm, and Billy Horschel, all of whom are T-2 at 7 under.

Tee times have been moved up four hours from Rounds 1-2, with Round 3 now slated to begin at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Here are the tee times and TV info for Saturday’s third round of the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Round 3 Tee Times

Tee Times (ET) Players 8:45 a.m. Kevin Tway 8:50 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Mikumu Horikawa 9 a.m. J.B. Holmes, Max Homa 9:10 a.m. Gary Woodland, Philip Eriksson 9:20 a.m. Sung Kang, Eddie Pepperell 9:30 a.m. Lucas Bjerregaard, Kevin Kisner 9:40 a.m. Justin Harding, Keith Mitchell 9:50 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen, C.T. Pan 10 a.m. Matthew Wolff, Brandt Snedeker 10:10 a.m. Paul Casey, Phil Mickelson 10:20 a.m. Adam Long, Tony Finau 10:30 a.m. Poom Saksansin, Kodai Ichihara 10:40 a.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Aaron Rai 10:50 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day 11 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Danny Willett 11:10 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Matt Kuchar 11:20 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Matt Wallace 11:30 a.m. Jim Furyk, Patrick Reed 11:40 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Haotong Li 11:50 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott 12 p.m. Chez Reavie, Marc Leishman 12:10 p.m. Thorbjorn Olesen, Corey Conners 12:20 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Thomas 12:30 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Andrew Putnam 12:40 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Nate Lashley 12:50 p.m. Kevin Na, Henrik Stenson 1 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson 1:10 p.m. Ian Poulter, Justin Rose 1:20 p.m. Alex Noren, Webb Simpson 1:30 p.m. Billy Horschel, Shugo Imahira 1:40 p.m. Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm 1:50 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay

Tee Times

Saturday

Golf Channel: Noon-1:45 p.m.

CBS: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (featured groups); 2-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)

Sunday

Golf Channel: Noon-1:45 p.m.

CBS: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (featured groups); 2-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)