WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Round 3 tee times, TV Info

England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick carded a 6-under 64 Friday to take a two-shot lead entering the weekend at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis.
Fitzpatrick is now 9 under for the week and two shots clear of Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm, and Billy Horschel, all of whom are T-2 at 7 under.
Tee times have been moved up four hours from Rounds 1-2, with Round 3 now slated to begin at 8:45 a.m. ET.
Here are the tee times and TV info for Saturday’s third round of the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Round 3 Tee Times
|Tee Times (ET)
|Players
|8:45 a.m.
|Kevin Tway
|8:50 a.m.
|Keegan Bradley, Mikumu Horikawa
|9 a.m.
|J.B. Holmes, Max Homa
|9:10 a.m.
|Gary Woodland, Philip Eriksson
|9:20 a.m.
|Sung Kang, Eddie Pepperell
|9:30 a.m.
|Lucas Bjerregaard, Kevin Kisner
|9:40 a.m.
|Justin Harding, Keith Mitchell
|9:50 a.m.
|Louis Oosthuizen, C.T. Pan
|10 a.m.
|Matthew Wolff, Brandt Snedeker
|10:10 a.m.
|Paul Casey, Phil Mickelson
|10:20 a.m.
|Adam Long, Tony Finau
|10:30 a.m.
|Poom Saksansin, Kodai Ichihara
|10:40 a.m.
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Aaron Rai
|10:50 a.m.
|Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day
|11 a.m.
|Jordan Spieth, Danny Willett
|11:10 a.m.
|Sergio Garcia, Matt Kuchar
|11:20 a.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Matt Wallace
|11:30 a.m.
|Jim Furyk, Patrick Reed
|11:40 a.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Haotong Li
|11:50 a.m.
|Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott
|12 p.m.
|Chez Reavie, Marc Leishman
|12:10 p.m.
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Corey Conners
|12:20 p.m.
|Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Thomas
|12:30 p.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Andrew Putnam
|12:40 p.m.
|Rory McIlroy, Nate Lashley
|12:50 p.m.
|Kevin Na, Henrik Stenson
|1 p.m.
|Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson
|1:10 p.m.
|Ian Poulter, Justin Rose
|1:20 p.m.
|Alex Noren, Webb Simpson
|1:30 p.m.
|Billy Horschel, Shugo Imahira
|1:40 p.m.
|Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm
|1:50 p.m.
|Matthew Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay
Tee Times
Saturday
Golf Channel: Noon-1:45 p.m.
CBS: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (featured groups); 2-6 p.m. (featured holes)
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)
Sunday
Golf Channel: Noon-1:45 p.m.
CBS: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (featured groups); 2-6 p.m. (featured holes)
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)
