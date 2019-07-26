Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Round 3 tee times, TV Info

July 26, 2019

England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick carded a 6-under 64 Friday to take a two-shot lead entering the weekend at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis.

Fitzpatrick is now 9 under for the week and two shots clear of Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm, and Billy Horschel, all of whom are T-2 at 7 under.

Tee times have been moved up four hours from Rounds 1-2, with Round 3 now slated to begin at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Here are the tee times and TV info for Saturday’s third round of the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Round 3 Tee Times

Tee Times (ET) Players
8:45 a.m. Kevin Tway
8:50 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Mikumu Horikawa
9 a.m. J.B. Holmes, Max Homa
9:10 a.m. Gary Woodland, Philip Eriksson
9:20 a.m. Sung Kang, Eddie Pepperell
9:30 a.m. Lucas Bjerregaard, Kevin Kisner
9:40 a.m. Justin Harding, Keith Mitchell
9:50 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen, C.T. Pan
10 a.m. Matthew Wolff, Brandt Snedeker
10:10 a.m. Paul Casey, Phil Mickelson
10:20 a.m. Adam Long, Tony Finau
10:30 a.m. Poom Saksansin, Kodai Ichihara
10:40 a.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Aaron Rai
10:50 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day
11 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Danny Willett
11:10 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Matt Kuchar
11:20 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Matt Wallace
11:30 a.m. Jim Furyk, Patrick Reed
11:40 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Haotong Li
11:50 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott
12 p.m. Chez Reavie, Marc Leishman
12:10 p.m. Thorbjorn Olesen, Corey Conners
12:20 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Thomas
12:30 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Andrew Putnam
12:40 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Nate Lashley
12:50 p.m. Kevin Na, Henrik Stenson
1 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson
1:10 p.m. Ian Poulter, Justin Rose
1:20 p.m. Alex Noren, Webb Simpson
1:30 p.m. Billy Horschel, Shugo Imahira
1:40 p.m. Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm
1:50 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay

Saturday

Golf Channel: Noon-1:45 p.m.
CBS: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (featured groups); 2-6 p.m. (featured holes)
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)

Sunday

Golf Channel: Noon-1:45 p.m.
CBS: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (featured groups); 2-6 p.m. (featured holes)
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)

