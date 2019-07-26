What we learned from Day 2 of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Matthew Fitzpatrick stole the show Friday in the second round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational with a 64 to surge to sole possession of first place at 9-under.

But 16 players are within five shots of the 24-year-old Englishman as the tournament heads to the weekend.

Here’s what we learned from the second day of the event:

International flavor

It’s called a World Golf Championships for a reason. Ten of the top 17 on the leaderboard are international players, including four of the top six.

Cameron Smith, a 25-year-old Australian, is tied for second at 7-under. Joining him there is Spaniard Jon Rahm, who followed up his opening round 62 with a 71.

Shugo Imahira, a 26-year-old Japanese player, is alone in sixth at 6-under.

Patrick Cantlay and Billy Horschel — both 7-under — are the only Americans within three shots of Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick is a five-time winner on the European Tour but is looking for his first PGA Tour top-10 finish since the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March and his first PGA Tour victory.

“I’m not on anyone’s radar every week,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s great. Obviously you want to get to that stage where you are on the radar and you’re doing press conferences every week, but at the same time, being where I am is not an issue. It’s a nice place to be.”

British Open hangover?

Six of top-10 finishers from last week’s British Open are playing this week in Memphis, and only one is in the top 10 entering the weekend.

Five of them are Tommy Fleetwood (-2), Tony Finau (+1), Tyrrell Hatton (-3), Patrick Reed (-1) and Danny Willett (+1), but they will need strong weekends to finish in a similar position this week.

Brooks Koepka is in the hunt

The one British Open top-10 finisher who is in the top 10 in Memphis entering the weekend is Brooks Koepka, the world’s top-ranked player.

Koepka followed an opening-round 68 with a 67 and is tied for seventh at 5-under. He closed with two birdies on his last four holes, including an impressive finish to his round at No. 9.

He lofted an iron out of the rough over the water to within 16 feet. Then he sank the putt and offered a fist pump as he walked toward the clubhouse lurking on the leaderboard of yet another tournament.

Koepka is 20-for-28 on fairways hit through two rounds.

“You put it in the rough and you’re going to have a difficult time,” Koepka said. “It’s all about positioning yourself off the tee. These greens are so good, anything inside 10 feet you’re expecting to make. You have so many wedges, too, so if you can just drive it in the fairway, you’re going to have a lot of good looks.”

Sneaky movers

They didn’t get much air time on the Golf Channel’s coverage because they were so far behind entering the day. But Reed and Jim Furyk followed Thursday rounds of 73 and 74, respectively, with rounds of 66 and 65.

Both are 1-under entering the weekend, and their Friday rounds are an illustration of how quickly the leaderboard can change. Though both are still well behind the leaders, two more rounds like the ones they produced Friday could put both in the hunt.

“Worked last night pretty hard on my golf swing and kind of found a few things in my setup probably from the British Open, from the wind,” Furyk said. “Ball was a little too far back, my alignment was messed up. Made some adjustments today and they worked.”

Big-name bunching

The players at the top of the leaderboard will tee off around lunch time on Saturday and Sunday. Patrons arriving earlier will still have plenty of big names to watch.

A cluster of players at even par includes Jordan Spieth, Matt Kuchar and Sergio Garcia.

Players at 1-under include Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele.

Phil Mickelson is a 1-over.

