Evian Championship: Final Round tee times, groupings, TV info

The Evian Championship, the fourth and penultimate major on the LPGA schedule, continues Sunday with the final round in Evian-Les-Bains, France.

South Koreans have won nine of the 20 LPGA events this season, including two of the first three majors. That trend is continuing in France with Hyo Joo Kim on top of the leaderboard at 15 under followed by Sung Hyun Park one shot back in second. Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park are T-3 at 11 under.

Here are the tee times and groupings for the final round of the Evian Championship.

Final Round Tee Times, Groupings

1st hole

Tee Times Players 4 a.m. Gerina Piller, Wei-Ling Hsu, Jing Yan 4:11 a.m. Jessican Korda, Charley Hull, Mel Reid 4:22 a.m. Brooke M. Henderson, Xiyu Lin, Lizette Salas 4:33 a.m. Brittany Altomare, Amy Olson, So Yeon Ryu 4:44 a.m. Mirim Lee, Annie Park, Albane Valenzuela 4:55 a.m. Marina Alex, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Yuka Yasuda 5:06 a.m. Bronte Law, In-Kyung Kim, Ally McDonald 5:17 a.m. Carlota Ciganda, Mi Jung Hur, Sei Young Kim 5:28 a.m. Chella Choi, Jennifer Kupcho, Moriya Jutanugarn 5:39 a.m. Caroline Hedwall, Ariya Jutanugarn, Megan Khang 5:50 a.m. Inbee Park, Shanshan Feng, Mi Hyang Lee 6:01 a.m. Hyoo Joo Kim, Sung Hyun Park, Jin Young Ko

10th hole

Tee Times Players 4 a.m. Pavarisa Yoktuan, Nelly Korda, Anne Van Dam 4:11 a.m. Jessica Korda, Charley Hull, Mel Reid 4:22 a.m. Caroline Masson, Yealimi Noh, Ashleigh Buhai 4:33 a.m. Yu Liu, Eun-Hee Ji, Katherine Kirk 4:44 a.m. Austin Ernst, Paula Creamer, Mariajo Uribe 4:55 a.m. Su Oh, Stacy Lewis, Jeong Eun Lee 5:06 a.m. Georiga Hall, In Gee Chun, Sakura Yokomine 5:17 a.m. Gaby Lopez, Brittany Lang, Ai Suzuki 5:28 a.m. Nicole Broch Larsen, Shi Hyun Ahn, Nuria Iturrioz 5:39 a.m. Celine Herbin, Haeji Kang, Ryann O’Toole 5:50 a.m. Tiffany Joh, Sarah Kemp, Aditi Ashok 6:01 a.m. Alena Sharp, Celine Boutier, Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Final Round TV Info

Coverage on Sunday will be split between Golf Channel and CNBC, with the action ending around 11:30 a.m. ET.

Sunday

All times are Eastern.

Golf Channel: 6-9 a.m.

CNBC: 9-11:30 a.m.