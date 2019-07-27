LPGA’s South Korean players look right at home at Evian

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France – It’s roughly 5,600 miles from Seoul to Evian-les-Bains, but the LPGA’s South Korean players sure look as though they feel right at home on the shores of Lake Geneva. Five South Korean players occupy the top six positions on the leaderboard after three rounds of the Evian Championship, with 2014 winner Hyo Joo Kim leading the way at 15-under 198.

Kim sent shock waves through the golf world five years ago when she posted a 61 in the first round of her major debut. It was the lowest round in major championship history. She’d go on to win at 19 years, 2 months, earning her LPGA card in the process.

She’ll play alongside No. 1 Sung Hyun Park in the final round. The pair trained alongside each other on the Korean National team nearly a decade ago.

Kim says Park likes to keep quiet while she plays but she’s quite fond of talking.

“I’m going to be the only one talking to myself,” said Kim through an interpreter as she laughed.

Maybe Jin Young Ko, the third player in the group, and winner of the 2019 ANA, will be up for a chat.

Inbee Park, winner here in 2012, sits four shots back alongside Ko. The LPGA Hall of Famer isn’t surprised to see so many Korean players – eight in the top 15 – on the board here in the French Alps.

“I really think this golf course suits Korean players because all the golf courses in Korea are built in the mountain,” said Inbee. “We are really used to the undulations and the lies that we get. Like a lot of hitting downhill, uphill. It’s similar conditions, I should say.”

Ko agrees, saying that Korean players in general hit it straighter and can work the ball on a course that demands placement.

South Koreans have won 15 of 33 majors since the LPGA added a fifth major in 2013. The Americans have won eight in the same period.

Lift, clean and place was in effect on Saturday as thunderstorms seemed imminent on what had been an abysmal weekend forecast. Officials moved up tee times and sent players off in threesomes on both sides in an effort to get in the round.

As the final group putted out on the 18th the thunder rolled in and rain began to come down. Shortly after they finished, it was an outright downpour.

With the weather too poor to practice, Sung Hyun said she’d likely go back to her hotel and read comic books.

“Of the three days,” she said, “I think today was the best day with my shots.”

With more bad weather in store for Sunday, players will again go off in threesomes on the first and 10th tees with the last tee time slated for 12:01 p.m. local time (6:01 a.m. eastern).

China’s Shanshan Fang is the highest player who isn’t from South Korean on the board. She’s in a share of fifth at 10 under, five shots back.

Megan Khang and rookie Jennifer Kupcho are the top-ranked Americans at 8 under.

Former No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn carded the day’s low round, a 7-under 64, to vault into a share of eighth at 8 under.

Last summer Kim lost to Jutanugarn in a playoff at the U.S. Women’s Open at Shoal Creek. She tied for sixth at the ANA earlier this year and took a share of seventh at the KPMG Women’s PGA.