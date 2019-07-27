Jhonattan Vegas, family welcome baby boy after withdrawal from Barracuda Championship

Jhonattan Vegas withdrew from the Barracuda Championship Friday after playing one round and for a good reason.

The three-time PGA Tour winner rushed home after learning his wife, Hildegard Struppek, went into labor with the couple’s second child. In addition to the couple’s daughter named Sharlene, the couple officially added Louis Alexander to the mix on Friday.

“Extremely happy with the birth of my baby boy Louis Alexander,” Vegas wrote on Instagram late Friday along with a photo of his family with its newest addition. “Thank God mama and baby are doing great. Thanks everyone for your prayers.”

Vegas announced on Twitter at 2:46 p.m. ET on Friday that he was withdrawing from the tournament and rushing home to meet his son after his wife went into labor Friday morning.

Vegas finished the first round of the Barracuda Championship 3-under 69 to record eight points at Montreux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nevada before learning of his son’s expected arrival.

No word on if Vegas made it for the delivery or not.