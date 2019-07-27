Quadruple bogey derails a still positive Paula Creamer at Evian

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France – Paula Creamer’s Saturday charge went bouncing down the road out of bounds at the Evian Championship.

She got it back to 4 under for the championship early on, carding a 33 on the front nine. But on the par-4 11th, Creamer’s drive trickled into a fairway bunker. From an awkward stance, her second shot hit the cart path and then took off down the road out of bounds. She then had to take a drop in the bunker where it plugged. Two bunkers later, she’d carded a quadruple-bogey 8.

“After that I gave myself a bunch of looks,” said Creamer, “and just didn’t really make any putts.”

Walking down the 18th hole, where Creamer stuck it close for birdie, she told her caddie that she’d made maybe two bad swings in a second-round 73.

It was the 76 on Friday, though that really hurt. Coming out of a weather delay, Creamer missed a par putt of the 13th hole, the start of a five-hole stretch in which she played 7 over.

After an opening 64 on Thursday, Creamer led a major championship for the first time since she won the 2010 U.S. Women’s Open.

She’s now 2 over for the tournament, 17 shots back of leader Hyo Joo Kim, and in a share of 41st.

“It’s a little bit unfortunate, and as I look at the leaderboard it stings a bit,” said Creamer, “but I’m still taking as many positives from it as I can, not dwelling on the stuff I can’t control.”