WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Final round tee times, TV info

Rory McIlroy shot up the leaderboard with an 8-under 62 on Saturday at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

Entering Sunday’s final round at 12-under, McIlroy holds a 1-shot lead over Brooks Koepka, who fired off a 6-under 64 to reach 11-under on Saturday. Matthew Fitzpatrick sits in solo third at 10-under, followed by Marc Leishman, Alex Noren and Jon Rahm who are all T-4 at 9-under.

Sunday’s winner receives 550 FedEx Cup points and $1.845 million of a $10.25 million total purse.

WGC-FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONAL: Leaderboard

Final round tee times

Tee Times (ET) Players 8:55 a.m. Kevin Tway 9 a.m. Mikumu Horikawa, Max Homa 9:10 a.m. Philip Eriksson, Sung Kang 9:20 a.m. Kodai Ichihara, Keegan Bradley 9:30 a.m. Lucas Bjerregaard, Poom Saksansin 9:40 a.m. Phil Mickelson, J.B. Holmes 9:50 a.m. Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell 10 a.m. Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau 10:10 a.m. Matt Kuchar, C.T. Pan 10:20 a.m. Brandt Snedeker, Danny Willett 10:30 a.m. Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia 10:40 a.m. Eddie Pepperell, Kevin Kisner 10:50 a.m. Jim Furyk, Andrew Putnam 11 a.m. Tony Finau, Jason Day 11:10 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Henrik Stenson 11:20 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Corey Conners 11:30 a.m. Adam Long, Rafa Cabrera Bello 11:40 a.m. Nate Lashley, Louis Oosthuizen 11:50 a.m. Aaron Rai, Dustin Johnson 12 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Wolff 12:10 p.m. Kevin Na, Cameron Smith 12:20 p.m. Chez Reavie, Tyrrell Hatton 12:30 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed 12:40 p.m. Shugo Imahira, Justin Harding 12:50 p.m. Haotong Li, Justin Rose 1 p.m. Webb Simpson, Matt Wallace 1:10 p.m. Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson 1:20 p.m. Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood 1:30 p.m. Thorbjørn Olesen, Ian Poulter 1:40 p.m. Alex Noren, Jon Rahm 1:50 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Marc Leishman 2 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka

How to watch

(All Times Eastern)

Sunday

Golf Channel: Noon-1:45 p.m.

CBS: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (featured groups); 2-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)