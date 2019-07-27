WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Bubba Watson says he's added a mental coach

A mental coach — yeah, that’s the ticket.

It has been so far, at least. Shortly after finishing 5-under par at the first round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and tied for second, Bubba Watson told reporters his life off the course has become so hectic that he hired a mental coach two weeks ago.

“For me it’s all about mental, and I’ve been working hard,” he said Thursday. “Gosh, we’ve seen other athletes come out with mental problems and different things, so this whole year I’ve been dealing with some stuff and just trying to get better at it. Today, I was so calm and relaxed thinking how lucky I am to be here in Memphis and playing this tournament.”

On Friday, the 40-year-old Watson recovered time and again on his first nine and had a wild second nine for an even-par round. He’s tied for seventh at 5-under, four strokes behind leader Matthew Fitzpatrick.

On his back nine, he double-bogeyed No. 2, rebounded with a birdie on No. 3 and bogeyed No. 5. But he pulled out birdies on Nos. 8 and 9.

One of the more popular golfers in the field at TPC Southwind, Watson’s first shot of his second round landed less than a foot from a bunker along the right side of the fairway on the par-4 No. 10. The left-hander pulled his second shot, prompting him to call “Fore!” But it hit a tree and bounced onto the green.

Watson shrugged at Adam Scott, who was part of his group through the first two rounds, along with C.T. Pan, and stopped for a quick peck from his wife, Angie, who was following along in the gallery. He started with a par.

On No. 12, Watson’s tee shot landed less than 10 feet from the water and his approach found the bunker to the left of the green.

“I’ve got more junk going on in my life,” he said Thursday. “Car dealership, baseball team, apartment complex, candy shop, driving range, office buildings. I’ve got to make sure my RV gets to tournaments. I’ve got to make sure my kids are doing the right things at school. Got a beautiful wife that I’ve got to make happy. Just a lot more stuff going on.”

He eventually bogeyed the hole but was not rattled. After landing in the rough on the 13th, only to scramble and save par, Watson chatted up the security detail on his way to No. 14 — which he parred.

Watson’s frustrations continued on the 15th. His drive landed six inches from the rough, but the second shot resulted in a makeable birdie putt. Instead, he came up just short.