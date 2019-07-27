WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Live Blog: Round 3 updates, tee times, TV info

Matthew Fitzpatrick is 9 under and two shots ahead of the field entering the weekend at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis.
A group including Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm and Billy Horschel are T-2 at 7 under while Brooks Koepka is lurking at 5 under.
The TPC Southwind Championship Course is playing at 7,244 yards and par 70 this week.
The winner receives 550 FedEx Cup points and $1.845 million of a $10.25 million total purse.
Here are the WGC-FedEx St. Jude tee times for Round 3.
Round 3 Tee Times
|Tee Times (ET)
|Players
|8:45 a.m.
|Kevin Tway
|8:50 a.m.
|Keegan Bradley, Mikumu Horikawa
|9 a.m.
|J.B. Holmes, Max Homa
|9:10 a.m.
|Gary Woodland, Philip Eriksson
|9:20 a.m.
|Sung Kang, Eddie Pepperell
|9:30 a.m.
|Lucas Bjerregaard, Kevin Kisner
|9:40 a.m.
|Justin Harding, Keith Mitchell
|9:50 a.m.
|Louis Oosthuizen, C.T. Pan
|10 a.m.
|Matthew Wolff, Brandt Snedeker
|10:10 a.m.
|Paul Casey, Phil Mickelson
|10:20 a.m.
|Adam Long, Tony Finau
|10:30 a.m.
|Poom Saksansin, Kodai Ichihara
|10:40 a.m.
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Aaron Rai
|10:50 a.m.
|Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day
|11 a.m.
|Jordan Spieth, Danny Willett
|11:10 a.m.
|Sergio Garcia, Matt Kuchar
|11:20 a.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Matt Wallace
|11:30 a.m.
|Jim Furyk, Patrick Reed
|11:40 a.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Haotong Li
|11:50 a.m.
|Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott
|12 p.m.
|Chez Reavie, Marc Leishman
|12:10 p.m.
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Corey Conners
|12:20 p.m.
|Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Thomas
|12:30 p.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Andrew Putnam
|12:40 p.m.
|Rory McIlroy, Nate Lashley
|12:50 p.m.
|Kevin Na, Henrik Stenson
|1 p.m.
|Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson
|1:10 p.m.
|Ian Poulter, Justin Rose
|1:20 p.m.
|Alex Noren, Webb Simpson
|1:30 p.m.
|Billy Horschel, Shugo Imahira
|1:40 p.m.
|Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm
|1:50 p.m.
|Matthew Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay
Here’s how to watch the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on TV this week.
WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on TV
(All Times Eastern)
Saturday
Golf Channel: Noon-1:45 p.m.
CBS: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (featured groups); 2-6 p.m. (featured holes)
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)
Sunday
Golf Channel: Noon-1:45 p.m.
CBS: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (featured groups); 2-6 p.m. (featured holes)
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)
