Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Live Blog: Round 3 updates, tee times, TV info

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Live Blog: Round 3 updates, tee times, TV info

PGA Tour

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Live Blog: Round 3 updates, tee times, TV info

By July 27, 2019 9:19 am

By: |

Matthew Fitzpatrick is 9 under and two shots ahead of the field entering the weekend at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis.

A group including Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm and Billy Horschel are T-2 at 7 under while Brooks Koepka is lurking at 5 under.

The TPC Southwind Championship Course is playing at 7,244 yards and par 70 this week.

WGC-FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONALLive Scores

The winner receives 550 FedEx Cup points and $1.845 million of a $10.25 million total purse.

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Blog

Here are the WGC-FedEx St. Jude tee times for Round 3.

Round 3 Tee Times

Tee Times (ET) Players
8:45 a.m. Kevin Tway
8:50 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Mikumu Horikawa
9 a.m. J.B. Holmes, Max Homa
9:10 a.m. Gary Woodland, Philip Eriksson
9:20 a.m. Sung Kang, Eddie Pepperell
9:30 a.m. Lucas Bjerregaard, Kevin Kisner
9:40 a.m. Justin Harding, Keith Mitchell
9:50 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen, C.T. Pan
10 a.m. Matthew Wolff, Brandt Snedeker
10:10 a.m. Paul Casey, Phil Mickelson
10:20 a.m. Adam Long, Tony Finau
10:30 a.m. Poom Saksansin, Kodai Ichihara
10:40 a.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Aaron Rai
10:50 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day
11 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Danny Willett
11:10 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Matt Kuchar
11:20 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Matt Wallace
11:30 a.m. Jim Furyk, Patrick Reed
11:40 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Haotong Li
11:50 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott
12 p.m. Chez Reavie, Marc Leishman
12:10 p.m. Thorbjorn Olesen, Corey Conners
12:20 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Thomas
12:30 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Andrew Putnam
12:40 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Nate Lashley
12:50 p.m. Kevin Na, Henrik Stenson
1 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson
1:10 p.m. Ian Poulter, Justin Rose
1:20 p.m. Alex Noren, Webb Simpson
1:30 p.m. Billy Horschel, Shugo Imahira
1:40 p.m. Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm
1:50 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay

Here’s how to watch the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on TV this week.

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on TV

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday

Golf Channel: Noon-1:45 p.m.
CBS: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (featured groups); 2-6 p.m. (featured holes)
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)

Sunday

Golf Channel: Noon-1:45 p.m.
CBS: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (featured groups); 2-6 p.m. (featured holes)
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)

, , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home