WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Live Blog: Round 3 updates, tee times, TV info

By: Dan Kilbridge | July 27, 2019 9:19 am

Matthew Fitzpatrick is 9 under and two shots ahead of the field entering the weekend at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis.

A group including Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm and Billy Horschel are T-2 at 7 under while Brooks Koepka is lurking at 5 under.

The TPC Southwind Championship Course is playing at 7,244 yards and par 70 this week.

The winner receives 550 FedEx Cup points and $1.845 million of a $10.25 million total purse.

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Blog

Here are the WGC-FedEx St. Jude tee times for Round 3.

Round 3 Tee Times

Tee Times (ET) Players 8:45 a.m. Kevin Tway 8:50 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Mikumu Horikawa 9 a.m. J.B. Holmes, Max Homa 9:10 a.m. Gary Woodland, Philip Eriksson 9:20 a.m. Sung Kang, Eddie Pepperell 9:30 a.m. Lucas Bjerregaard, Kevin Kisner 9:40 a.m. Justin Harding, Keith Mitchell 9:50 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen, C.T. Pan 10 a.m. Matthew Wolff, Brandt Snedeker 10:10 a.m. Paul Casey, Phil Mickelson 10:20 a.m. Adam Long, Tony Finau 10:30 a.m. Poom Saksansin, Kodai Ichihara 10:40 a.m. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Aaron Rai 10:50 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day 11 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Danny Willett 11:10 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Matt Kuchar 11:20 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Matt Wallace 11:30 a.m. Jim Furyk, Patrick Reed 11:40 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Haotong Li 11:50 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott 12 p.m. Chez Reavie, Marc Leishman 12:10 p.m. Thorbjorn Olesen, Corey Conners 12:20 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Thomas 12:30 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Andrew Putnam 12:40 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Nate Lashley 12:50 p.m. Kevin Na, Henrik Stenson 1 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson 1:10 p.m. Ian Poulter, Justin Rose 1:20 p.m. Alex Noren, Webb Simpson 1:30 p.m. Billy Horschel, Shugo Imahira 1:40 p.m. Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm 1:50 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay

Here’s how to watch the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on TV this week.

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on TV

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday

Golf Channel: Noon-1:45 p.m.

CBS: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (featured groups); 2-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)

Sunday

Golf Channel: Noon-1:45 p.m.

CBS: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (featured groups); 2-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)