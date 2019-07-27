WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: What it was like for Kevin Tway to play third round alone

Soon his following dwindled to a faithful few.

The silence was jarring, save for birds buzzing overhead and random fans saying, “Go Cowboys,” a nod to Tway being an Oklahoma State alum.

He said it was the first time since he turned pro in 2011 that he played a competitive round alone, so he treated it like a practice round.

“I was trying some (stuff) I wouldn’t try in a normal round,” Tway said. “Just trying to work on my swing and stuff.”

On the 12th hole, where he had a quintuple bogey 9 on Thursday, Tway’s second shot from the fairway bunker sailed over the green and bounced on the walkway near volunteers.

He took a drop and made a bogey. After picking his ball up, he tossed in it the water.

Tway shot a 74 with five bogeys but he found brief joy on the ninth hole. His second shot went over the water and landed three feet from the pin. He made the putt for a birdie.

The shouts of “nice shot!” and “Good job, Kevin” added much-needed chatter to the sound of Tway’s clubs and muted golf claps that dominated his day.

Watching it unfold was Ron Mears and his son Cooper, two of the few who walked throughout most of Tway’s round. Mears chose to wake up early to watch a fellow OSU alum but also teach his son how a professional handles adversity.

“It’s a life lesson you can learn on a golf course,” Mears said. “He can’t give up and he has to play 18 holes.”