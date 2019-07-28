10 things you should know about Jena Sims - long-time girlfriend of Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka has established himself as a golfer who puts his full focus on winning major championships.

Part of that reputation was shattered Sunday with his victory in the inaugural WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis. Of course, WGC events are not your typical weekly PGA Tour stops. This victory came with a $1.745 million first-place check and 550 FedEx Cup points.

At Koepka’s side in Memphis, as she has been before his run of major championships going back to the 2017 U.S. Open, was his long-time girlfriend Jena Sims.

Here are 10 things you might want to know about Sims:

1. Sims is a major Instagrammer

Sims is no secret. She has more than 183,000 followers on Instagram and is never apologetic for her what she chooses to share.

2. Sims is devoted to her own charity

She’s also a founder of Pageant of Hope, which is there “to empower, celebrate and advocate for children facing challenges, celebrating inner beauty and self confidence.” The organization sponsors pageants for children with cancer and who face other medical challenges.

3. Sims has the same birthday as Tiger Woods

This has to be a little awkward for Koepka. Sims was born on Dec. 30, 1988 in Winder, Ga., and shares the same birthday as Tiger Woods. Sims was born 13 years after Woods, a 15-time major champion. Koepka has four majors to his credit.

4. Sims was once Miss Teen Georgia USA

Simms won the 2007 Miss Teen Georgia USA pageant and went on to represent her state in the Miss Teen USA pageant.

5. Sims is an actress

Sims attended Belmont University in Nashville but did not graduate before heading to Hollywood. She has nearly 40 TV and movie credits, according to IMDB.

6. Sims was in a “Sharknado” movie

Among her many TV and film roles: “Sharknado 5 – Global Swarming“, the lead in “Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader” and in “Last Vegas,” a film that featured Robert DeNiro, Michael Douglas and Morgan Freeman.

7. She takes her relationship with Koepka very seriously

Sims is both a supporter and defender of Koepka on and off the course. When Koepka brushed her off before the final round of the PGA Championship, that moment went viral among those foolish enough to believe their relationship was somehow on the rocks.

She shared this image just two weeks ago at the British Open, no doubt a jab at those who thought her and Koepka were somehow in trouble as a couple.

8. She made a big splash at the ESPYs

During the 2019 ESPYs, Sims turned a few million heads with her outfit. Koepka, meanwhile, was named “Best Male Golfer.”

She then tweaked her critics (via Instagram) with a tongue-in-cheek post of her and Koepka featuring the caption “Rare footage of Brooks and myself fully clothed! Well, almost… ⏯ 😛 #espys 📸 @gilbertfloresphoto.”

9. They met at a major tournament

The couple met at the 2015 Masters.

10. Sims loves golf

She is an unapologetic fan of golf – even when Koepka is not playing – and grew up watching the game.

“He’ll say to me all the time: ‘It must be so boring walking around in the crowd watching me play,'” Sims once said. “And I’m like, no way. I actually really enjoy it. I grew up around golf; my dad is a huge golfer. So I really enjoy watching him and being around there. Everyone’s so nice.”