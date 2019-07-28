2 up, 2 down: Brooks Koepka ends Player of the Year debate in Memphis

Golfweek takes a look at who’s up and who’s down each week on the three major golf tours. Here are the latest rankings for men and women.

The Golfweek/Sagarin ranking for each player is in parentheses.

PGA Tour

2 Up

Brooks Koepka ()

That should settle it. Brooks Koepka picked up his third win of the season Sunday at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis and ended the Player of the Year debate in the process. He’s the only three-time winner on Tour this season, won the PGA Championship and also finished top-5 in all four majors. It’s the first time Koepka has won more than twice in the same season and should erase any doubt that he’ll now take POY honors for the second consecutive year.

Bubba Watson ()

Bubba scored a T-9 finish in Memphis for his first top-10 since late March. He also made the biggest jump in the FedEx Cup rankings in going from 83rd to 67th, a key number with the playoff field cut to 70 after the Northern Trust. And yes, this is that magical two-week stretch where we will take the FedEx Cup standings seriously. Careers are at stake, people! Not Bubba’s, though. He could retire tomorrow and live the good life on all that candy store/minor league baseball cash flow.

2 Down

Matt Kuchar ()

While Koepka shook off a (relatively) disappointing final round at the British Open, Kuchar couldn’t get it going after a tough final-round 79 to slide all the way down to T-41 at Royal Portrush. He finished T-43 in Memphis at even par for his worst back-to-back showing of the season.

Daniel Berger ()

In danger of finishing the season outside the top 125, he didn’t help his cause at the Barracuda Championship and lost more ground there by finishing 58th. Next week’s Wyndham Championship is a big one for Berger and it seems like a long time ago that he was one of the top Americans playing for the U.S. President’s Cup team in 2017.

–Dan Kilbridge

European Tour

2 Up

Tommy Fleetwood ()

Hard to believe he still hasn’t picked up a win in the U.S., but the results have been consistently excellent. Followed a solo second at Royal Portrush with a T-4 in Memphis and now has seven top-10s in just 16 Tour events this season. We’ll give it a few days before drumming up the ‘Will Tommy Fleetwood win a major in 2020’ discussion.

Aaron Rai ()

Rai earned one of his biggest career paydays with a T-12 showing in Memphis. The 24-year-old Englishman went wire-to-wire for a win in Hong Kong to start the season and definitely made the most of WGC debut.

2 Down

Danny Willett ()

We’ve been tracking his rise from the lowest depths of his post-Masters slump, including last week’s T-6 at the British Open. So it’s understandable that he didn’t quite have it in Memphis while cooling off with a T-48 finish in his first WGC event since 2017.

Matt Wallace ()

Had some big expectations entering the British Open and never got it going with a T-51 finish. The Englishman fired back with a third-round 65 in Memphis but fell off again and shot a disappointing 73 Sunday to fall down the board.

–Dan Kilbridge