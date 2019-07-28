What Brooks Koepka said after winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Sunday

Brooks Koepka wrapped up the regular-season FedEx Cup Points title Sunday with his 3-shot victory in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind.

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude victory was worth $1.745 million. The Wyndham Rewards season-championship bonus carries an added $2 million prize. Koepka will pocket another cool $1 million for the season-long Aon Risk Reward Challenge, unless Alex Noren makes two albatrosses at Sedgefield Country Club on the par-5 15th hole during next week’s Wyndham Championship.

Koepka’s third victory of the 2018-19 PGA Tour season came on a day when he didn’t show up at the course in Memphis until less than one hour before his tee time.

In just the past 26 months, the 29-year-old Koepka has won four majors, The C.J. Cup at Nine Bridges, a WGC event and finished second at the 2019 Masters and U.S. Open.

Here is some of what he had to say after his victory Sunday.

On being sick after the British Open

“It doesn’t affect your play. It doesn’t affect me hitting a golf ball. I mean, I don’t feel good. I haven’t felt good all week, but I don’t want to make an excuse, I’m not trying to complain. Just get on with it. People go to work sick all the time.”

On his later-than-normal arrival

“I always take less time on Sunday. I’m already loose when I get to the golf course. I don’t even need to hit balls. I’ve already stretched, I’ve already done everything. I don’t know why everybody else is in a panic, I’m not. I’m sure you didn’t see one ounce of stress on my face.”

On his place in FedEx Cup points standings

“It’s incredible. To look at what I’ve done this year, just show consistency, try to take my game to a new level and I’ve done that. To be up there in the FedExCup with a chance in Atlanta, that’s incredible . . . But to win the Wyndham Rewards is incredible. That’s what you shoot for. You want to be No. 1, when the season’s done and going into the Playoffs, and then to add Aon Risk Reward, it just comes from the consistency. It’s incredible to look at how much you could have won today, and to do it, it’s been incredible.”

On his current run of success

“This run I’m on the last couple years has been so special. I’ve given myself some good chances but I’ve just never played well in the Playoffs. I don’t know what it is, whether it’s just a little burnt out or what, but I haven’t gotten it done. So this year, in a little better shape. Hopefully a week off will just kind of relax and take it easy and then get back in the swing of things.”

On the lack of drama in his final-round pairing with Rory McIlroy

“That would have been incredible for the fans, for everybody that showed up and I’m sure that’s what everybody wanted . . . Rory didn’t play the way he wanted to today, but still it’s so much fun to watch him play . . . You kind of get glued watching him hit balls. I mean, it’s mesmerizing watching him hit. You know it’s always nice to squeak out a victory over probably the best player right now.”

On winning the FedEx Cup

“The year’s not done, I’ve still got a few things to finish off and hopefully it will go my way. I haven’t thought that far ahead, but if I did (win it), that would be incredible.”