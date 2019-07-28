Here is the 2019 LPGA pro golf schedule, with each of the 33 events listed with its date, name, course, location, purse and, once determined, winner.
2019 LPGA schedule and list of winners
|Date
|Tournament
|Course
|Location
|Purse
|Winner
|Jan. 17-20
|Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions presented by Insurance Office of America
|Four Seasons G. and Sports Club Orlando
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|$1.2M
|Eun-Hee Li
|Feb. 7-10
|Vic Open
|13th Beach G.L.
|Barwon Heads, Australia
|$1.1M
|Celine Boutier
|Feb. 14-17
|ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open
|The Grange G.C.
|Adelaide, Australia
|$1.3M
|Nelly Korda
|Feb. 21-24
|Honda LPGA Thailand
|Siam C.C.
|Chonburi, Thailand
|$1.6M
|Amy Yang
|Feb. 28 –
March 3
|HSBC Women’s World Championship
|Sentosa G.C.
|Singapore
|$1.5M
|Sung Hyun Park
|March 21-24
|Bank of Hope Founders Cup
|Wildfire G.C. at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|$1.5M
|March 28-31
|Kia Classic
|Aviara G.C.
|Carlsbad, Calif.
|$1.8M
|April 4-7
|ANA Inspiration
|Mission Hills C.C.
|Rancho Mirage, Calif.
|$3M
|Jin Young Ko
|April 17-20
|LOTTE Championship
|Ko Olina G.C.
|Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii
|$2M
|Brooke Henderson
|April 25-28
|Hugel-Air Premia LA Open
|Wilshire G.C.
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|$1.5M
|Minjee Lee
|May 2-5
|LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship
|Lake Merced G.C.
|San Francisco, Calif.
|$1.8M
|Sei Young Kim
|May 23-26
|Pure Silk Championship
|Kingsmill Resort
|Williamsburg, Va.
|$1.3M
|Bronte Law
|May 30 – June 2
|U.S. Women’s Open
|C.C. of Charleston
|Charleston, S.C.
|$5M
|Jeongeun Lee6
|June 7-9
|ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer
|Stockton Seaview Hotel and G.C.
|Galloway, N.J.
|$1.75M
|Lexi Thompson
|June 13-16
|Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
|Blythefield C.C.
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|$2M
|Brooke Henderson
|June 20-23
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|Hazeltine National G.C.
|Chaska, Minn.
|$3.85M
|Hannah Green
|June 28-30
|Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G
|Pinnacle C.C.
|Rogers, Ark.
|$2M
|Sung Hyun Park
|July 4-7
|Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic
|Thornberry Creek at Oneida
|Oneida, Wis.
|$2M
|Shanshan Feng
|July 11-14
|Marathon Classic presented by Dana
|Highland Meadows G.C.
|Sylvania, Ohio
|$1.75M
|Sei Young Kim
|July 17-20
|Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
|Midland C.C.
|Midland, Mich.
|$2M
|Cydney Clanton, Jasmine Suwannapura
|July 25-28
|The Evian Championship
|Evian Resort G.C.
|Evian-les-Bains, France
|$4.1M
|Jin Young Ko
|Aug. 1-4,
|AIG Women’s British Open
|Woburn G.C.
|Milton Keynes, England
|$3.25M
|TBD
|Aug. 8-11
|Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open
|The Renaissance Club
|North Berwick, Scotland
|$1.5M
|TBD
|Aug. 22-25
|CP Women’s Open
|Magna G.C.
|Aurora, Ontario, Canada
|$2.25M
|TBD
|Aug. 29 – Sept. 1
|Cambia Portland Classic
|Columbia Edgewater C.C.
|Portland, Ore.
|$1.3M
|TBD
|Sept. 12-15
|Solheim Cup
|Gleneagles
|Perthshire, Scotland
|TBD
|TBD
|Sept. 26-29
|Indy Women in Tech Championship driven by Group1001
|Brickyard Crossing G.C.
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|$2M
|TBD
|Oct. 3-6
|Volunteers of America Classic
|Old American G.C.
|The Colony, Texas
|$1.3M
|TBD
|Oct. 17-20
|Buick LPGA Shanghai
|Qizhong Garden G.C.
|Shanghai, People’s Republic of China
|$2.1M
|TBD
|Oct. 24-27
|BMW Ladies Championship
|LPGA International Busan
|Busan, Republic of Korea
|$2M
|TBD
|Oct. 31 – Nov. 3
|Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship
|TBD
|Chinese Taipei
|$2.2M
|TBD
|Nov. 8-10
|TOTO Japan Classic
|Seta G.C.
|Shiga, Japan
|$1.5M
|TBD
|Nov. 13-16
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|$2.1M
|TBD
|Nov. 21-24
|CME Group Tour Championship
|Tiburon G.C.
|Naples. Fla.
|$5M
|TBD
