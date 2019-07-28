Every hole-in-one on PGA Tour during the 2018-19 season

There have been 34 aces on the PGA Tour this season, including one in the final round of the WGC-St. Jude Invitational in Memphis.

Kevin Tway aced the fourth hole in at TPC Southwind on Sunday, July 28.

It was the first hole-in-one of the tournament and the first at a WGC Invitational since Hudson Swafford hit one on the 15th hole in the second round at Firestone Country Club in 2017.

The last hole-in-one at TPC Southwind was by Stewart Cink, who aced the eighth hole in the third round at the FedEx St. Jude Classic last year.

Emiliano Grillo made the only hole in one in the final major of 2019. It came from 200 yards on the par-3 13th at Royal Portrush. It was the ace at the Open Championship since 2016. Playing in his fourth British Open, Grillo celebrated with a toss of the ball into the crowd.

This season, J.B. Holmes at Riviera and Francesco Molinari are the only golfers to record an ace and a victory at the same event. Holmes won the Genesis by one shot while Molinari won the Arnold Palmer by two.

The National Hole-in-One Registry says that the odds of a PGA Tour pro getting a hole in one is 3,000-to-1. (It also says the ‘average’ golfer has a 12,000-to-1 shot at making an ace).

Holes-in-one on PGA Tour in 2018-19 season

1. Danny Lee