Jennifer Kupcho secures 2020 LPGA status with runner-up finish at Evian Championship

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France – It was a gamble, no question about it. When Jennifer Kupcho decided to defer her LPGA card until after the NCAA Championship, starting her professional career midway through the season, she knew it could end with a trip back to Q-Series.

After all, the rest of the tour had a five-month head start.

But Kupcho, the 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champ and 2018 NCAA champion at Wake Forest, wasted no time in securing her 2020 LPGA status. Eight tournaments into her professional career, Kupcho vaulted up the money list to No. 34 with a $290,778 payday at the Evian Championship after finishing in a share of second with Shanshan Feng and Hyo Joo Kim, two shots behind winner Jin Young Ko. She’s now in prime position to qualify for the limited-field fall Asian swing.

When Kupcho pulled out a 4-iron on the 72nd hole and went for the green in two from the rough, one had to assume she was laying it all out there to win the tournament. She was, after all, only two shots back at the time.

“I was definitely looking at it,” said Kupcho of the leaderboard. “But I wouldn’t say I was looking at the lead. I was looking at how high I want to get up for how much money I was going to make. That’s what I was thinking.”

Heading into the Evian, Kupcho had tied for fifth at the Marathon Classic, earning $52,798.

Her closing 66 at Evian was the day’s low round and her best final round as a professional by five shots.