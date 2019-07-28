Jin Young Ko reclaims No. 1 in second major win of season at Evian

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France – Jin Young Ko captured her second LPGA major of the season at a soggy Evian Championship, reclaiming her No. 1 position in the world in the process.

“I know they are my friends, like Hyo Joo (Kim) and Sung Hyun (Park) and me,” said Ko of her playing competitors on Sunday. “We know so much. So I thought last night I can do. If play really good, I can do win.”

Ko’s closing 67, put her at 15 under for the championship, two shots ahead of American rookie Jennifer Kupcho and Shanshan Feng. Kupcho, winner of the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur, carded the day’s low round, 66, for her career-best finish.

“I don’t think at Augusta I ever really felt nerves,” said Kupcho. “I’d definitely say over that putt on 18 I was kind of freaking out. I had to take a couple deep breaths as I was lining it up.”

Kim, winner of the 2014 Evian, looked firmly in control for most of the day until she wound up in a plugged lie in the bunker on the par-3 14th. Her second shot rolled back into the bunker and settled into one of her footprints. Kim went on to card a triple-bogey six and drop two shots back of Ko.

Ko, winner of the 2019 ANA Inspiration, capitalized on Kim’s misfortune, draining a 20-footer for birdie on No. 17 to take a two-shot lead into the 72nd hole.

South Koreans have won 10 of 21 LPGA titles this season, including three of four majors. Since the LPGA added a fifth major in 2013, South Koreans have won 16 of 34 majors. Americans have won eight in the same period.

“It’s a disciplined course,” said Annika Sorenstam, a two-time winner here. “What I mean by that it’s not necessarily a bomber’s course. You have to put it in the right places here.”

It’s also a course that requires patience as the slopes and quirky bounces can test a person’s patience.

“You play this course and you feel like you should birdie, and when you don’t you start pushing,” said Sorenstam. “And pushing here is not a good thing.”

Korean players are, by and large, calculated players. And since many of the courses in South Korea are built in the mountains, they’re comfortable here in the French Alps.

Four South Koreans finished the top eight at Evian. South Koreans have won the Evian three times since it became a major seven years ago.

Ariya Jutanugarn finished fifth at 11 under while her sister Moriya tied for sixth.

Amateurs Albane Valenzuela and Yuka Yasuda each carded 75s on Sunday to finish tied for 37th. Valenzuela flies to London tonight to try and Monday qualify for the AIG Women’s British Open.