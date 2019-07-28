Shane Lowry withdraws from Wyndham Championship after celebrating Open win across Ireland

Shane Lowry is having a pretty fun time with the Claret Jug— so much so, he’s withdrawn from two tournaments.

But we’re not judging.

On Thursday, less than two weeks after winning his first major championship at Royal Portrush, Lowry was expected to make his return to competition at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC, but the Irishman withdrew Friday, Golf Digest reported.

Lowry, who would have been the highest ranked player in the field at No. 17 on the Official World Golf Rankings, leaves Paul Casey (18), Jordan Spieth (37), Webb Simpson (20), Patrick Reed (23) and last year’s champion Brandt Snedeker (47) as some of the top ranked players in the field.

Lowry also withdrew from the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational last week after a few days of well-deserved celebration.

Speaking of Lowry’s legendary celebrations, here are a few of the best stops on his celebration tour with the Claret Jug.

Clara Homecoming Celebration

One of his first stops was back home. Lowry returned to his hometown of Clara on Tuesday and was welcomed by what appears to be thousands of fans and residents.

Here’s the video of the entire presentation honoring Lowry.

It looks like the whole of Clara 🇮🇪 have come out to welcome home our Champion! Unbelievable scenes for @ShaneLowryGolf 📷 @newschambers pic.twitter.com/sD5TPKAtMR — The Open (@TheOpen) July 23, 2019

Pub sing-along

One of the most memorable stops on Lowry’s celebration tour was when he sang along to the Irish folk song “Fields of Athenry” at a pub. The video of Lowry leading the song with the Claret Jug surfaced online Monday, one day after his win.

Shane Lowry celebrates with a rebel song, Claret Jug in hand. “Oh Grace, just hold me in your arms…” pic.twitter.com/HX4uwURUS2 — Irish Unity (@IrishUnity) July 22, 2019

Dublin’s Temple Street Hospital

Lowry’s celebration took a different turn from the pub sing-along Friday when he visited Dublin’s Temple Street Hospital with the Claret Jug and met employees as well as patients.

Shane Lowry stopped by Temple Street yesterday with the Claret Jug. What a guy 👏pic.twitter.com/rsqqhKy5dV — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) July 27, 2019

Croke Park, Ireland

On Saturday, Lowry received a standing ovation from the crowd at Croke Park in Dublin ahead of a semi-final match between Limerick and Kilkenny.