Playing solo, Kevin Tway makes hole-in-one at WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Kevin Tway hit a hole-in-one on the fourth hole in the fourth round at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday.

It was the first hole-in-one of the tournament and the first at a WGC Invitational since Hudson Swafford hit one on the 15th hole in the second round at Firestone Country Club in 2017.

The last hole-in-one at TPC Southwind was by Stewart Cink, who aced the eighth hole in the third round at the FedEx St. Jude Classic last year.

Tway entered Sunday’s final round in last place after shooting 74 in round 3. With an odd number of players in the field, Tway played both the third and fourth rounds as a single.