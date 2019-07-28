Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Live Blog: Final round updates, tee times, TV info

By July 28, 2019 9:34 am

Coming on the heels of the final major of the year, the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational promises to deliver a thrilling finish of its own Sunday.

Rory McIlroy holds a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka and is looking for his third victory of the season. Koepka, meanwhile, is trying to win just his third career non-major PGA Tour event.

Those two heavy-hitters in the final pairing should help cure any lingering British Open hangover and bring this tournament home strong in its first year as a WGC event.

The TPC Southwind Championship Course is playing at 7,244 yards and par 70 this week.

The winner receives 550 FedEx Cup points and $1.845 million of a $10.25 million total purse.

Here are the WGC-FedEx St. Jude tee times for Round 4.

Final round tee times

Tee Times (ET) Players
8:55 a.m. Kevin Tway
9 a.m. Mikumu Horikawa, Max Homa
9:10 a.m. Philip Eriksson, Sung Kang
9:20 a.m. Kodai Ichihara, Keegan Bradley
9:30 a.m. Lucas Bjerregaard, Poom Saksansin
9:40 a.m. Phil Mickelson, J.B. Holmes
9:50 a.m. Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell
10 a.m. Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau
10:10 a.m. Matt Kuchar, C.T. Pan
10:20 a.m. Brandt Snedeker, Danny Willett
10:30 a.m. Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia
10:40 a.m. Eddie Pepperell, Kevin Kisner
10:50 a.m. Jim Furyk, Andrew Putnam
11 a.m. Tony Finau, Jason Day
11:10 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Henrik Stenson
11:20 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Corey Conners
11:30 a.m. Adam Long, Rafa Cabrera Bello
11:40 a.m. Nate Lashley, Louis Oosthuizen
11:50 a.m. Aaron Rai, Dustin Johnson
12 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Wolff
12:10 p.m. Kevin Na, Cameron Smith
12:20 p.m. Chez Reavie, Tyrrell Hatton
12:30 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed
12:40 p.m. Shugo Imahira, Justin Harding
12:50 p.m. Haotong Li, Justin Rose
1 p.m. Webb Simpson, Matt Wallace
1:10 p.m. Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson
1:20 p.m. Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood
1:30 p.m. Thorbjørn Olesen, Ian Poulter
1:40 p.m. Alex Noren, Jon Rahm
1:50 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Marc Leishman
2 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka

How to watch

(All Times Eastern)

Sunday

Golf Channel: Noon-1:45 p.m.
CBS: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (featured groups); 2-6 p.m. (featured holes)
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)

