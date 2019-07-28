WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Live Blog: Final round updates, tee times, TV info

Coming on the heels of the final major of the year, the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational promises to deliver a thrilling finish of its own Sunday.

Rory McIlroy holds a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka and is looking for his third victory of the season. Koepka, meanwhile, is trying to win just his third career non-major PGA Tour event.

Those two heavy-hitters in the final pairing should help cure any lingering British Open hangover and bring this tournament home strong in its first year as a WGC event.

The TPC Southwind Championship Course is playing at 7,244 yards and par 70 this week.

The winner receives 550 FedEx Cup points and $1.845 million of a $10.25 million total purse.

Here are the WGC-FedEx St. Jude tee times for Round 4.

Final round tee times

Tee Times (ET) Players 8:55 a.m. Kevin Tway 9 a.m. Mikumu Horikawa, Max Homa 9:10 a.m. Philip Eriksson, Sung Kang 9:20 a.m. Kodai Ichihara, Keegan Bradley 9:30 a.m. Lucas Bjerregaard, Poom Saksansin 9:40 a.m. Phil Mickelson, J.B. Holmes 9:50 a.m. Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell 10 a.m. Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau 10:10 a.m. Matt Kuchar, C.T. Pan 10:20 a.m. Brandt Snedeker, Danny Willett 10:30 a.m. Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia 10:40 a.m. Eddie Pepperell, Kevin Kisner 10:50 a.m. Jim Furyk, Andrew Putnam 11 a.m. Tony Finau, Jason Day 11:10 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Henrik Stenson 11:20 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Corey Conners 11:30 a.m. Adam Long, Rafa Cabrera Bello 11:40 a.m. Nate Lashley, Louis Oosthuizen 11:50 a.m. Aaron Rai, Dustin Johnson 12 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Wolff 12:10 p.m. Kevin Na, Cameron Smith 12:20 p.m. Chez Reavie, Tyrrell Hatton 12:30 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed 12:40 p.m. Shugo Imahira, Justin Harding 12:50 p.m. Haotong Li, Justin Rose 1 p.m. Webb Simpson, Matt Wallace 1:10 p.m. Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson 1:20 p.m. Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood 1:30 p.m. Thorbjørn Olesen, Ian Poulter 1:40 p.m. Alex Noren, Jon Rahm 1:50 p.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Marc Leishman 2 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka

How to watch

(All Times Eastern)

Sunday

Golf Channel: Noon-1:45 p.m.

CBS: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (featured groups); 2-6 p.m. (featured holes)

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)