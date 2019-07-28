WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Live Blog: Final round updates, tee times, TV info

Coming on the heels of the final major of the year, the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational promises to deliver a thrilling finish of its own Sunday.
Rory McIlroy holds a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka and is looking for his third victory of the season. Koepka, meanwhile, is trying to win just his third career non-major PGA Tour event.
Those two heavy-hitters in the final pairing should help cure any lingering British Open hangover and bring this tournament home strong in its first year as a WGC event.
The TPC Southwind Championship Course is playing at 7,244 yards and par 70 this week.
The winner receives 550 FedEx Cup points and $1.845 million of a $10.25 million total purse.
Here are the WGC-FedEx St. Jude tee times for Round 4.
Final round tee times
|Tee Times (ET)
|Players
|8:55 a.m.
|Kevin Tway
|9 a.m.
|Mikumu Horikawa, Max Homa
|9:10 a.m.
|Philip Eriksson, Sung Kang
|9:20 a.m.
|Kodai Ichihara, Keegan Bradley
|9:30 a.m.
|Lucas Bjerregaard, Poom Saksansin
|9:40 a.m.
|Phil Mickelson, J.B. Holmes
|9:50 a.m.
|Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell
|10 a.m.
|Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau
|10:10 a.m.
|Matt Kuchar, C.T. Pan
|10:20 a.m.
|Brandt Snedeker, Danny Willett
|10:30 a.m.
|Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia
|10:40 a.m.
|Eddie Pepperell, Kevin Kisner
|10:50 a.m.
|Jim Furyk, Andrew Putnam
|11 a.m.
|Tony Finau, Jason Day
|11:10 a.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Henrik Stenson
|11:20 a.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Corey Conners
|11:30 a.m.
|Adam Long, Rafa Cabrera Bello
|11:40 a.m.
|Nate Lashley, Louis Oosthuizen
|11:50 a.m.
|Aaron Rai, Dustin Johnson
|12 p.m.
|Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Wolff
|12:10 p.m.
|Kevin Na, Cameron Smith
|12:20 p.m.
|Chez Reavie, Tyrrell Hatton
|12:30 p.m.
|Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed
|12:40 p.m.
|Shugo Imahira, Justin Harding
|12:50 p.m.
|Haotong Li, Justin Rose
|1 p.m.
|Webb Simpson, Matt Wallace
|1:10 p.m.
|Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson
|1:20 p.m.
|Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood
|1:30 p.m.
|Thorbjørn Olesen, Ian Poulter
|1:40 p.m.
|Alex Noren, Jon Rahm
|1:50 p.m.
|Matthew Fitzpatrick, Marc Leishman
|2 p.m.
|Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka
How to watch
(All Times Eastern)
Sunday
Golf Channel: Noon-1:45 p.m.
CBS: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (featured groups); 2-6 p.m. (featured holes)
PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 92/XM 208)
