How much each golfer earned in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Brooks Koepka cut things close before starting the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Sunday.

He arrived at TPC Southwind less than an hour before his scheduled tee time.

Koepka, however, didn’t wait around before he dispatched Rory McIlroy in the day’s final pairing and the rest of the would-be winners, seizing a 3-shot victory at 16-under.

With his come-from-behind triumph and bogey-free 65 Sunday, Koepka became the PGA Tour’s first three-time winner this season and added more octane to his push to repeat as PGA Tour Player of the Year.

Here are the complete results, prize money payouts and FedEx Cup points won for all the 63 golfers complete at TPC Southwind.

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational results, payouts