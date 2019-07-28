How much each golfer earned in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Brooks Koepka cut things close before starting the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Sunday.
He arrived at TPC Southwind less than an hour before his scheduled tee time.
Koepka, however, didn’t wait around before he dispatched Rory McIlroy in the day’s final pairing and the rest of the would-be winners, seizing a 3-shot victory at 16-under.
With his come-from-behind triumph and bogey-free 65 Sunday, Koepka became the PGA Tour’s first three-time winner this season and added more octane to his push to repeat as PGA Tour Player of the Year.
Here are the complete results, prize money payouts and FedEx Cup points won for all the 63 golfers complete at TPC Southwind.
WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational results, payouts
|Pos.
|Golfer
|To Par
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|Money Won
|FedEx Cup Points
|1
|Brooks Koepka
|-16
|68
|67
|64
|65
|264
|$1,745,000
|550
|2
|Webb Simpson
|-13
|69
|66
|68
|64
|267
|$1,095,000
|315
|3
|Marc Leishman
|-12
|69
|69
|63
|67
|268
|$602,000
|200
|T4
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-11
|68
|70
|65
|66
|269
|$384,333
|120
|T4
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|-11
|67
|64
|69
|69
|269
|$384,333
|0
|T4
|Rory McIlroy
|-11
|69
|67
|62
|71
|269
|$384,333
|120
|7
|Jon Rahm
|-10
|62
|71
|68
|69
|270
|$273,000
|95
|8
|Ian Poulter
|-9
|66
|69
|67
|69
|271
|$242,000
|89
|T9
|Bubba Watson
|-8
|65
|70
|68
|69
|272
|$205,000
|81
|T9
|Billy Horschel
|-8
|67
|66
|69
|70
|272
|$205,000
|81
|11
|Justin Rose
|-7
|67
|68
|70
|68
|273
|$183,000
|73
|T12
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|-6
|70
|71
|67
|66
|274
|$143,625
|59
|T12
|Aaron Rai
|-6
|72
|69
|66
|67
|274
|$143,625
|0
|T12
|Patrick Cantlay
|-6
|65
|68
|73
|68
|274
|$143,625
|59
|T12
|Cameron Smith
|-6
|65
|68
|73
|68
|274
|$143,625
|59
|T12
|Jordan Spieth
|-6
|70
|70
|66
|68
|274
|$143,625
|59
|T12
|Patrick Reed
|-6
|73
|66
|67
|68
|274
|$143,625
|59
|T12
|Justin Thomas
|-6
|68
|69
|66
|71
|274
|$143,625
|59
|T12
|Alexander Noren
|-6
|66
|69
|66
|73
|274
|$143,625
|59
|T20
|Nate Lashley
|-5
|66
|70
|71
|68
|275
|$113,500
|48
|T20
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-5
|73
|69
|66
|67
|275
|$113,500
|48
|T20
|Dustin Johnson
|-5
|69
|69
|69
|68
|275
|$113,500
|48
|T20
|Li Haotong
|-5
|69
|69
|67
|70
|275
|$113,500
|0
|T24
|Andrew Putnam
|-4
|66
|71
|72
|67
|276
|$103,000
|40
|T24
|Adam Long
|-4
|71
|70
|67
|68
|276
|$103,000
|40
|T24
|Matthew Wolff
|-4
|72
|70
|65
|69
|276
|$103,000
|40
|T27
|Brandt Snedeker
|-3
|69
|73
|69
|66
|277
|$86,250
|28
|T27
|Paul Casey
|-3
|70
|71
|69
|67
|277
|$86,250
|28
|T27
|Kevin Kisner
|-3
|77
|67
|66
|67
|277
|$86,250
|28
|T27
|Jim Furyk
|-3
|74
|65
|70
|68
|277
|$86,250
|28
|T27
|Tony Finau
|-3
|70
|71
|68
|68
|277
|$86,250
|28
|T27
|Henrik Stenson
|-3
|69
|67
|72
|69
|277
|$86,250
|28
|T27
|Xander Schauffele
|-3
|69
|70
|69
|69
|277
|$86,250
|28
|T27
|Corey Conners
|-3
|67
|71
|70
|69
|277
|$86,250
|28
|T27
|Chez Reavie
|-3
|68
|70
|68
|71
|277
|$86,250
|28
|T27
|Shugo Imahira
|-3
|65
|69
|71
|72
|277
|$86,250
|0
|T27
|Matt Wallace
|-3
|70
|69
|65
|73
|277
|$86,250
|0
|T27
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|-3
|66
|71
|65
|75
|277
|$86,250
|0
|39
|Keith Mitchell
|-2
|73
|70
|71
|64
|278
|$76,000
|19
|T40
|Adam Scott
|-1
|70
|68
|74
|67
|279
|$74,000
|17
|T40
|Sergio Garcia
|-1
|69
|71
|70
|69
|279
|$74,000
|17
|T40
|Jason Day
|-1
|72
|69
|68
|70
|279
|$74,000
|17
|T43
|Matt Kuchar
|E
|70
|70
|71
|69
|280
|$70,000
|13
|T43
|Hideki Matsuyama
|E
|65
|71
|72
|72
|280
|$70,000
|13
|T43
|Kevin Na
|E
|70
|66
|70
|74
|280
|$70,000
|13
|T43
|Tyrrell Hatton
|E
|66
|71
|69
|74
|280
|$70,000
|13
|T43
|Justin Harding
|E
|72
|70
|64
|74
|280
|$70,000
|0
|T48
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+1
|67
|74
|72
|68
|281
|$66,000
|10
|T48
|C.T. Pan
|+1
|72
|70
|70
|69
|281
|$66,000
|10
|T48
|Danny Willett
|+1
|69
|72
|70
|70
|281
|$66,000
|10
|T51
|Philip Eriksson
|+4
|73
|72
|72
|67
|284
|$63,000
|0
|T51
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|+4
|69
|74
|72
|69
|284
|$63,000
|0
|T51
|Eddie Pepperell
|+4
|70
|74
|66
|74
|284
|$63,000
|0
|54
|J.B. Holmes
|+5
|76
|71
|68
|70
|285
|$61,000
|7
|T55
|Kodai Ichihara
|+6
|71
|70
|75
|70
|286
|$59,500
|0
|T55
|Gary Woodland
|+6
|73
|71
|70
|72
|286
|$59,500
|7
|57
|Phil Mickelson
|+8
|68
|73
|73
|74
|288
|$58,000
|6
|T58
|Mikumu Horikawa
|+10
|75
|77
|66
|72
|290
|$56,500
|0
|T58
|Poom Saksansin
|+10
|68
|73
|75
|74
|290
|$56,500
|0
|60
|Sung Kang
|+11
|69
|75
|73
|74
|291
|$55,000
|6
|T61
|Max Homa
|+12
|74
|73
|77
|68
|292
|$53,500
|5
|T61
|Keegan Bradley
|+12
|74
|78
|65
|75
|292
|$53,500
|5
|63
|Kevin Tway
|+17
|76
|77
|74
|70
|297
|$52,000
|5
