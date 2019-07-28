Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

How much each golfer earned in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

How much each golfer earned in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

PGA Tour

How much each golfer earned in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

By July 28, 2019 7:43 pm

By: |

Brooks Koepka cut things close before starting the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Sunday.

He arrived at TPC Southwind less than an hour before his scheduled tee time.

Koepka, however, didn’t wait around before he dispatched Rory McIlroy in the day’s final pairing and the rest of the would-be winners, seizing a 3-shot victory at 16-under.

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: Recap | Winner’s bag

With his come-from-behind triumph and bogey-free 65 Sunday, Koepka became the PGA Tour’s first three-time winner this season and added more octane to his push to repeat as PGA Tour Player of the Year.

Here are the complete results, prize money payouts and FedEx Cup points won for all the 63 golfers complete at TPC Southwind.

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational results, payouts

Pos. Golfer To Par R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT Money Won FedEx Cup Points
1 Brooks Koepka -16 68 67 64 65 264 $1,745,000 550
2 Webb Simpson -13 69 66 68 64 267 $1,095,000 315
3 Marc Leishman -12 69 69 63 67 268 $602,000 200
T4 Tommy Fleetwood -11 68 70 65 66 269 $384,333 120
T4 Matthew Fitzpatrick -11 67 64 69 69 269 $384,333 0
T4 Rory McIlroy -11 69 67 62 71 269 $384,333 120
7 Jon Rahm -10 62 71 68 69 270 $273,000 95
8 Ian Poulter -9 66 69 67 69 271 $242,000 89
T9 Bubba Watson -8 65 70 68 69 272 $205,000 81
T9 Billy Horschel -8 67 66 69 70 272 $205,000 81
11 Justin Rose -7 67 68 70 68 273 $183,000 73
T12 Rafael Cabrera Bello -6 70 71 67 66 274 $143,625 59
T12 Aaron Rai -6 72 69 66 67 274 $143,625 0
T12 Patrick Cantlay -6 65 68 73 68 274 $143,625 59
T12 Cameron Smith -6 65 68 73 68 274 $143,625 59
T12 Jordan Spieth -6 70 70 66 68 274 $143,625 59
T12 Patrick Reed -6 73 66 67 68 274 $143,625 59
T12 Justin Thomas -6 68 69 66 71 274 $143,625 59
T12 Alexander Noren -6 66 69 66 73 274 $143,625 59
T20 Nate Lashley -5 66 70 71 68 275 $113,500 48
T20 Louis Oosthuizen -5 73 69 66 67 275 $113,500 48
T20 Dustin Johnson -5 69 69 69 68 275 $113,500 48
T20 Li Haotong -5 69 69 67 70 275 $113,500 0
T24 Andrew Putnam -4 66 71 72 67 276 $103,000 40
T24 Adam Long -4 71 70 67 68 276 $103,000 40
T24 Matthew Wolff -4 72 70 65 69 276 $103,000 40
T27 Brandt Snedeker -3 69 73 69 66 277 $86,250 28
T27 Paul Casey -3 70 71 69 67 277 $86,250 28
T27 Kevin Kisner -3 77 67 66 67 277 $86,250 28
T27 Jim Furyk -3 74 65 70 68 277 $86,250 28
T27 Tony Finau -3 70 71 68 68 277 $86,250 28
T27 Henrik Stenson -3 69 67 72 69 277 $86,250 28
T27 Xander Schauffele -3 69 70 69 69 277 $86,250 28
T27 Corey Conners -3 67 71 70 69 277 $86,250 28
T27 Chez Reavie -3 68 70 68 71 277 $86,250 28
T27 Shugo Imahira -3 65 69 71 72 277 $86,250 0
T27 Matt Wallace -3 70 69 65 73 277 $86,250 0
T27 Thorbjorn Olesen -3 66 71 65 75 277 $86,250 0
39 Keith Mitchell -2 73 70 71 64 278 $76,000 19
T40 Adam Scott -1 70 68 74 67 279 $74,000 17
T40 Sergio Garcia -1 69 71 70 69 279 $74,000 17
T40 Jason Day -1 72 69 68 70 279 $74,000 17
T43 Matt Kuchar E 70 70 71 69 280 $70,000 13
T43 Hideki Matsuyama E 65 71 72 72 280 $70,000 13
T43 Kevin Na E 70 66 70 74 280 $70,000 13
T43 Tyrrell Hatton E 66 71 69 74 280 $70,000 13
T43 Justin Harding E 72 70 64 74 280 $70,000 0
T48 Bryson DeChambeau +1 67 74 72 68 281 $66,000 10
T48 C.T. Pan +1 72 70 70 69 281 $66,000 10
T48 Danny Willett +1 69 72 70 70 281 $66,000 10
T51 Philip Eriksson +4 73 72 72 67 284 $63,000 0
T51 Lucas Bjerregaard +4 69 74 72 69 284 $63,000 0
T51 Eddie Pepperell +4 70 74 66 74 284 $63,000 0
54 J.B. Holmes +5 76 71 68 70 285 $61,000 7
T55 Kodai Ichihara +6 71 70 75 70 286 $59,500 0
T55 Gary Woodland +6 73 71 70 72 286 $59,500 7
57 Phil Mickelson +8 68 73 73 74 288 $58,000 6
T58 Mikumu Horikawa +10 75 77 66 72 290 $56,500 0
T58 Poom Saksansin +10 68 73 75 74 290 $56,500 0
60 Sung Kang +11 69 75 73 74 291 $55,000 6
T61 Max Homa +12 74 73 77 68 292 $53,500 5
T61 Keegan Bradley +12 74 78 65 75 292 $53,500 5
63 Kevin Tway +17 76 77 74 70 297 $52,000 5

 

, , , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home