Brooks Koepka's Nike Vapor Fly Pro 3-iron David Dusek/Golfweek

Winner's Bag: Brooks Koepka at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

By July 28, 2019 5:50 pm

Here’s a list of the equipment Brooks Koepka used to win the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5 degrees), with  Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft

IRONS: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), with Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec shaft; Mizuno JPX 919 Tour (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 Raw (52, 56 degrees); SM4 (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord Midsize

