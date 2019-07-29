PGA Tour 2019-20 schedule

The PGA Tour’s 2019-20 schedule will have three more tournaments than it did last season plus time off for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
There will be 49 FedEx Cup tournaments in 2019-20.
|Dates
|Tournament
|Course
|Location
|Winner
|Sept. 12-15
|A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier
|The Greenbrier Resort (The Old White TPC)
|White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
|—
|Sept. 19-22
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|Country Club of Jackson
|Jackson, Miss.
|—
|Sept. 26-29
|Safeway Open
|Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course)
|Napa, Calif.
|—
|Sept. 30-Oct. 6
|Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
|TPC Summerlin
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|—
|Oct. 7-13
|Houston Open
|Golf Club of Houston
|Humble, Texas
|—
|Oct. 17-20
|The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges
|The Club at Nine Bridges
|Jeju Island, Korea
|—
|Oct. 24-27
|The ZOZO Championship
|Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
|Chiba Prefecture, Japan
|—
|Oct. 31-Nov. 3
|World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions
|Sheshan International Golf Club
|Shanghai, China
|—
|Oct. 31-Nov. 3
|Bermuda Championship
|Port Royal Golf Club
|Southampton, Bermuda
|—
|Nov. 14-17
|Mayakoba Golf Classic
|El Camaleón Golf Club at the Mayakoba Resort
|Playa del Carmen, Mexico
|—
|Nov. 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|Sea Island Resort (Seaside, Plantation)
|St. Simons Island, Ga.
|—
|Dec. 9-15
|Presidents Cup
|Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Black Rock, Victoria, Australia
|—
|Jan. 2-5
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course)
|Kapalua, Hawaii
|—
|Jan. 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|Waialae Country Club
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|—
|Jan. 16-19
|Desert Classic
|PGA West (Stadium, Nicklaus); La Quinta Country Club
|La Quinta, Calif.
|—
|Jan. 23-26
|Farmers Insurance Open
|Torrey Pines Golf Course (South, North)
|San Diego, Calif.
|—
|Jan. 30-Feb. 2
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|—
|Feb. 6-9
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course)
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|—
|Feb. 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|Riviera Country Club
|Pacific Palisades, Calif.
|—
|Feb. 20-23
|World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
|Club de Golf Chapultepec
|Mexico City, Mexico
|—
|Feb. 20-23
|Puerto Rico Open
|Coco Beach Golf & Country Club
|Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
|—
|Feb. 26-March 1
|The Honda Classic
|PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion Course)
|Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
|—
|March 5-8
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Bay Hill Club and Lodge
|Orlando, Fla.
|—
|March 12-15
|The Players Championship
|TPC Sawgrass (Stadium)
|Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
|—
|March 19-22
|Valspar Championship
|Innisbrook (Copperhead)
|Palm Harbor, Fla.
|—
|March 26-29
|World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
|Austin Country Club
|Austin, Texas
|—
|March 26-29
|Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
|Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
|Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
|—
|April 2-5
|Valero Texas Open
|TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks Course)
|San Antonio
|—
|April 9-12
|Masters Tournament
|Augusta National Golf Club
|Augusta, Georgia
|—
|March 16-19
|RBC Heritage
|Harbour Town Golf Links
|Hilton Head Island, SC
|—
|March 23-26
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|TPC Louisiana
|New Orleans
|—
|April 30-May 3
|Wells Fargo Championship
|Quail Hollow Club
|Charlotte
|—
|May 7-10
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|Trinity Forest Golf Club
|Dallas
|—
|May 14-17
|PGA Championship
|TPC Harding Park
|San Francisco
|—
|May 21-24
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|Colonial Country Club
|Fort Worth, Texas
|—
|May 28-31
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Detroit Golf Club
|Detroit
|—
|June 4-7
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
|Muirfield Village Golf Club
|Dublin, Ohio
|—
|June 11-14
|RBC Canadian Open
|St. George’s Golf and Country Club
|Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada
|—
|June 18-21
|U.S. Open
|Winged Foot Golf Club
|Mamaroneck, NY
|—
|June 25-28
|Travelers Championship
|TPC River Highlands
|Cromwell, Conn.
|—
|July 2-5
|World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
|TPC Southwind
|Memphis, Tennessee
|—
|July 2-5
|Barracuda Championship
|Montrêux Golf and Country Club
|Reno, Nevada
|—
|July 9-12
|John Deere Classic
|TPC Deere Run
|Silvis, Illinois
|—
|July 16-19
|The British Open
|Royal St. George’s Golf Club
|Sandwich, England
|—
|July 16-19
|Barbasol Championship
|Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Trace)
|Nicholasville, Kentucky
|—
|July 23-26
|3M Open
|TPC Twin Cities
|Blaine, Minnesota
|—
|July 27-Aug. 2
|Summer Olympics
|Kasumigaseki Country Club
|Saitama, Kantō, Japan
|—
|Aug. 6-9
|Wyndham Championship
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Greensboro, NC
|—
|Aug. 13-16
|The Northern Trust
|TPC Boston
|Norton, Mass.
|—
|Aug. 20-23
|BMW Championship
|Olympia Fields Country Club
|Olympia Fields, Ill.
|—
|Aug. 27-30
|Tour Championship
|East Lake Golf Club
|Atlanta, Ga.
|—
