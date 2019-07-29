PGA Tour 2019-20 schedule

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
The PGA Tour’s 2019-20 schedule will have three more tournaments than it did last season plus time off for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

There will be 49 FedEx Cup tournaments in 2019-20.

 

Dates Tournament Course Location Winner
Sept. 12-15 A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier The Greenbrier Resort (The Old White TPC) White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Sept. 19-22 Sanderson Farms Championship Country Club of Jackson Jackson, Miss.
Sept. 26-29 Safeway Open Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course) Napa, Calif.
Sept. 30-Oct. 6 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open TPC Summerlin Las Vegas, Nev.
Oct. 7-13 Houston Open Golf Club of Houston Humble, Texas
Oct. 17-20 The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges The Club at Nine Bridges Jeju Island, Korea
Oct. 24-27 The ZOZO Championship Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Chiba Prefecture, Japan
Oct. 31-Nov. 3 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions Sheshan International Golf Club Shanghai, China
Oct. 31-Nov. 3 Bermuda Championship Port Royal Golf Club Southampton, Bermuda
Nov. 14-17 Mayakoba Golf Classic El Camaleón Golf Club at the Mayakoba Resort Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Nov. 21-24 The RSM Classic Sea Island Resort (Seaside, Plantation) St. Simons Island, Ga.
Dec. 9-15 Presidents Cup Royal Melbourne Golf Club Black Rock, Victoria, Australia
Jan. 2-5 Sentry Tournament of Champions Kapalua Resort (The Plantation Course) Kapalua, Hawaii
Jan. 9-12 Sony Open in Hawaii Waialae Country Club Honolulu, Hawaii
Jan. 16-19 Desert Classic PGA West (Stadium, Nicklaus); La Quinta Country Club La Quinta, Calif.
Jan. 23-26 Farmers Insurance Open Torrey Pines Golf Course (South, North) San Diego, Calif.
Jan. 30-Feb. 2 Waste Management Phoenix Open TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) Scottsdale, Ariz.
Feb. 6-9 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course) Pebble Beach, Calif.
Feb. 13-16 The Genesis Invitational Riviera Country Club Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Feb. 20-23 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship Club de Golf Chapultepec Mexico City, Mexico
Feb. 20-23 Puerto Rico Open Coco Beach Golf & Country Club Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
Feb. 26-March 1 The Honda Classic PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion Course) Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
March 5-8 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Bay Hill Club and Lodge Orlando, Fla.
March 12-15 The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass (Stadium) Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
March 19-22 Valspar Championship Innisbrook (Copperhead) Palm Harbor, Fla.
March 26-29 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play Austin Country Club Austin, Texas
March 26-29 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
April 2-5 Valero Texas Open TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks Course) San Antonio
April 9-12 Masters Tournament Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Georgia
March 16-19 RBC Heritage Harbour Town Golf Links Hilton Head Island, SC
March 23-26 Zurich Classic of New Orleans TPC Louisiana New Orleans
April 30-May 3 Wells Fargo Championship Quail Hollow Club Charlotte
May 7-10 AT&T Byron Nelson Trinity Forest Golf Club Dallas
May 14-17 PGA Championship TPC Harding Park San Francisco
May 21-24 Charles Schwab Challenge Colonial Country Club Fort Worth, Texas
May 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic Detroit Golf Club Detroit
June 4-7 The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Muirfield Village Golf Club Dublin, Ohio
June 11-14 RBC Canadian Open St. George’s Golf and Country Club Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada
June 18-21 U.S. Open Winged Foot Golf Club Mamaroneck, NY
June 25-28 Travelers Championship TPC River Highlands Cromwell, Conn.
July 2-5 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational TPC Southwind Memphis, Tennessee
July 2-5 Barracuda Championship Montrêux Golf and Country Club Reno, Nevada
July 9-12 John Deere Classic TPC Deere Run Silvis, Illinois
July 16-19 The British Open Royal St. George’s Golf Club Sandwich, England
July 16-19 Barbasol Championship Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Trace) Nicholasville, Kentucky
July 23-26 3M Open TPC Twin Cities Blaine, Minnesota
July 27-Aug. 2 Summer Olympics Kasumigaseki Country Club Saitama, Kantō, Japan
Aug. 6-9 Wyndham Championship Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, NC
Aug. 13-16 The Northern Trust TPC Boston Norton, Mass.
Aug. 20-23 BMW Championship Olympia Fields Country Club Olympia Fields, Ill.
Aug. 27-30 Tour Championship East Lake Golf Club Atlanta, Ga.

 

