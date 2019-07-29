PGA Tour announces expanded 2019-20 season schedule

The PGA Tour announced its schedule for the 2019-20 season which includes three more tournaments plus accommodations for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The season, which starts Sept. 12-15 with A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, will have 49 FedEx Cup tournaments.

There will be 11 events between September and November, including two new tournaments: the ZOZO Championship in Japan – Oct. 24-27 – and the Bermuda Championship – Oct. 31 to Nov. 3.

The Greenbrier and the Houston Open, also on the fall schedule, return to the PGA Tour schedule after one-year absences.

As for the Olympics, the golf competition will be July 27 to Aug. 2, creating an open week on the PGA Tour schedule, which will then resume with the Wyndham Championship and the three FedExCup playoff events.

Once the calendar flips to 2020, the schedule is mostly unchanged, except:

The Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit moves up a month to late May

The World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and Barracuda Championship will move up a few weeks to the first week of July

“After a very successful first year with our new schedule, we are thrilled to expand the number of events to 49 while maintaining a great flow from start-to-finish, allowing our fans to better engage and follow the Tour throughout the season,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan on the tour’s website.

The 2020 majors

Masters, Augusta National, April 9-12

PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, May 14-17

U.S. Open, Winged Foot, June 18-21

The British Open, Royal St. George’s, July 16-19

Other notables

The World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Oct. 31-Nov. 3; The WGC Mexico Championship, Feb. 20-23; The Players Championship, March 12-15; WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, March 26-29; WGC FedEx St. Jude, July 2-5; Tour Championship, Aug. 27-30.