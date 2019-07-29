Wyndham Championship: Fantasy golf power rankings

It’s last call for the FedEx Cup Playoffs as the PGA Tour wraps up its 2019-20 regular season with the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

It seems like just yesterday we were watching Kevin Tway kickstart the season with a win at the Safeway Open in October. … Alright, that actually feels like a very long time ago now that we mention it.

Brandt Snedeker stole the show here in 2018 and cruised to victory after an opening-round 59. This is a huge week for many in the field, one last chance to get inside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings or move up to get in better position for next month’s Tour Championship at East Lake.

Who’s up for the challenge? We’re about to find out.

Here are my top 20 fantasy picks for the 2019 Wyndham Championship.

20. Jason Kokrak

Hasn’t been as sharp as he was early in the season, but we’re still loving the consistency – just one missed cut in his last 25 starts.

19. Sungjae Im

Finally took a week off after the British Open, which was his 31st start of the season. You read that correctly. And he’s often been a sneaky-good play throughout that stretch.

18. Aaron Wise

The 2018 Rookie of the Year is having a pretty ‘meh’ sophomore campaign, and he needs a good week sitting 120th in the FedEx Cup rankings.

17. Billy Horschel

Finished T-11 at the Wyndham last year and coming in strong following a T-9 showing at last week’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

16. Rory Sabbatini

Two top-10s in three career starts at Sedgefield CC and still fully enjoying a resurgent season coming off a T-16 at Royal Portrush.

15. Charles Howell III

Back in action after withdrawing from the British Open for undisclosed reasons. Timing was strange since it came right after his T-6 showing at the John Deere Classic.

14. Chez Reavie

Has a pair of top-10s here but nothing great over the last few years. Bounced back from missed cut at Portrush with a ho-hum T-27 in Memphis.

13. Lucas Glover

Finished T-28 or better in each of his last three Wyndham appearances and having a great summer – T-20 at the British Open, T-10 at the John Deere and T-7 at the 3M Open in his last three starts.

12. Joaquin Niemann

He had four consecutive top-25 finishes, including three top-10s, ahead of a missed cut at the British Open. Time to get it rolling again.

11. Matthew Wolff

Off and running with a win under his belt already, Wolff and fellow newcomers continue to prove there’s just not much of a learning curve on Tour anymore.

10. Alex Noren

Finishing a weak season on a high note with a T-11 at Portrush and T-12 in Memphis.

9. Viktor Hovland

Another young gun who’s already getting plenty of respect in betting circles. Watch him swing and it’s easy to see why.

8. Collin Morikawa

Another rookie who wasted no time picking up his first victory at last week’s Barracuda, and he’s charging straight ahead into N.C. this week.

7. Jordan Spieth

Finished runner-up here back in 2013, and keeps battling through the lows of the past two years with a T-12 last week in Memphis.

6. Patrick Reed

Three consecutive top-25s here, including a win in 2013. Hasn’t played the course a ton but trending up for sure. Don’t be surprised if Reed finally gets back in the winner’s circle soon.

5. Cameron Smith

Finished T-7 last year at the Wyndham and another guy who is trending up – T-29, T-20 and T-12 in his last three starts.

4. Paul Casey

Figured out Sedgefield last year with a T-3 showing, his first top-10 in six starts here.

3. Brandt Snedeker

Defending champ and absolutely owns this course with five top-10s in 10 career starts. And let’s not forget that opening-round 59 last year.

2. Hideki Matsuyama

Hasn’t been very sharp the past two weeks, but this course has been kind to Matsuyama in recent years.

1. Webb Simpson

Was runner-up here last year, won in 2011 and has an even better track record than Sneds, with six top-10 finishes in 10 career starts.