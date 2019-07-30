Georgia Hall turns up to defend Women's British Open without trophy

WOBURN, England – Defending Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall has done her bit to back up Bronte Law’s assertion that English women golfers “have to do the extraordinary to kind of even be slightly get noticed.”

Losing the Women’s British Open trophy is sure to do that.

Hall turned up to defend the trophy she won last year at Royal Lytham. Problem is, she doesn’t have the actual trophy. It was stolen out of her car two months ago.

Hall was visiting IMG’s offices in Chiswick, West London, when her car was broken into. The trophy was in the trunk, in the box it came in, when a thief, or thieves, smashed the car’s tinted rear window and stole it.

“They smashed in my back window, like 12 o’clock middle of the day and just took it,” Hall said.

“I don’t know if they knew it was me or not because it was in the box and everything. I had golf clubs as well, and they didn’t take them. It was a bit strange.

“Obviously I was very upset at the time. I was on my own and nothing had happened to me like that before, so I was a little bit scared.

“I obviously feel a little bit silly having it in the car. Maybe I should have took it out but, you know, some things happen like this in life and you just get on with it.”

Defending @AIGWBO champion @georgiahall96 reveals how the trophy was stolen from her car two months ago 🏆😮 #AIGWBO pic.twitter.com/aqymryKUwR — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) July 30, 2019

Unfortunately, there was no CCTV to record the incident. Hall fears the slender, silver trophy has already been melted down and sold.

Thankfully it wasn’t the original. It is kept in the R&A clubhouse in St Andrews.

An IMG spokesperson said: “It was a replica trophy. It was Georgia’s replica. So it will get replaced.”

Hall is looking to her insurance company to see if she can claim the cost of the trophy, which is estimated to be worth between $5,000-$7,000.

IMG has commissioned a new trophy for this year’s event since AIG has taken over from Ricoh as title sponsor.

Law recorded her first LPGA title in May when she won the Pure Silk Championship at the Kingsmill Resort. She knows exactly where that trophy is.

“My Kingsmill one is safely at home right now,” she said.

You can bet that’s where Hall will be keeping her next major trophy. Either there or in a very secure safe.