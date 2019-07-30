Where the 2020 golf majors will be played

When the PGA Tour released its 49-event schedule for 2019-20, eyes quickly scanned the roster of courses to see where the next four major championships will be staged.

Look no further, as the four biggest events in golf in 2020 will be:

The Masters Tournament, Augusta National, April 9-12

PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, May 14-17

U.S. Open, Winged Foot, June 18-21

The British Open, Royal St. George’s, July 16-19

Here’s a little more about each event:

The Masters

Augusta National in Augusta, Ga., once again kicks off the major season and 2020 will be the 84th Masters Tournament. Tiger Woods will return as defending champion and with five green jackets, he can finally catch Jack Nicklaus in at least one of his major golf pursuits, as Nicklaus holds the record with six Masters titles.

PGA Championship

The PGA Championship will be in its second year as the second major on the calendar. The host course will be TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, which has staged two WGC events (2005, 2015), a Presidents Cup (2009) and three PGA Champions Tour Charles Schwab Championships (2010, 2011, 2013) but this will be the first time a major will visit the grounds. Harding Park opened July 1925 and is named after President Warren G. Harding, who died in office while visiting San Francisco two years earlier. The course became the 32nd to join the TPC network in 2010.

U.S. Open

The U.S. Open returns to Winged Foot in Mamaroneck, New York, for the 120th playing of the event. The course opened June 1923 and has a deep history of championship golf, beginning with the 1929 U.S. Open, won by Bobby Jones. Other events include the 1997 PGA Championship, two U.S. Women’s Opens, four USGA tournaments, two U.S. Amateurs and a PGA Tour Champions event. It was at Winged Foot where Phil Mickelson had his most memorable of six runner-up U.S. Open finishes back in 2006. He had a two-shot advantage with three holes to play and led Geoff Ogilvy by one at the 18th tee before a disastrous double-bogey finish.

British Open

The Open Championship will head to Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, Kent, England. The last Open there was in 2010 when Darren Clarke claimed the Claret Jug to become Champion Golfer of the Year. It will be the 149th staging of the Open. Other Open champs at Royal St. George’s are Ben Curtis (2003), Greg Norman (1993), Sandy Lyle (1985), Bill Rogers (1981), Bobby Locke (1949), Reg Whitcombe (1938), Henry Cotton (1934), Walter Hagen (1922), Harry Vardon (1911), Jack White (1904) and John Henry Taylor (1894).