Titleist TS2 and TS3 hybrids are designed to deliver distance

Gear: Titleist TS2, TS3 hybrids

Price: $279 each with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Dual Core Black or Tensai AV Series Blue, Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black or Even Flow T1100 White shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grip

Specs: TS2: 19, 21, 23, 25 and 27 degrees; TS3: 19, 21, 23 and 25 degrees.

Available: August 30

The Titleist TS2 and TS3 drivers and fairway woods released in 2018 were designed to deliver more speed, both from enhancements in aerodynamics and from the development of thinner faces. Titleist now extends that philosophy with the introduction of the TS2 and TS3 hybrids.

Both clubs are cast from stainless steel and feature a chassis shape that is more aerodynamic than the 818 Series, which the TS Series replaces. The real key to the TS2 and TS3’s performance, however, is the development of a thinner, faster face. According to Titleist, it is 16 percent thinner. As a result, at the moment of impact, it can flex more efficiently over a wider area to enhance ball speed.

By saving weight in the crown and face, Titleist was able to lower the center of gravity to encourage a higher launch angle.

The TS2 hybrids are larger and more forgiving the the TS3 hybrids and are better suited for golfers who tend to sweep the ball off the turf. A weight in the sole, positioned behind the leading edge, helps shift the center of gravity forward to reduce spin, but the club still launches the ball slightly higher than the TS3.

For golfers who tend to hit down on the ball and who like to shape shots to the left and right, the TS3 has a more compact look at address. It produces a lower ball flight and less spin than the TS2.

Both clubs come standard with a 16-position SureFit adjustable hosel that allows fitters and players to independently adjust the loft and lie settings and fill yardage gaps.