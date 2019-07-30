Twelve U.S. junior golfers named to Ping Junior Solheim Cup team

The U.S. contingent for the Ping Junior Solheim Cup is set.

Twelve of the top junior girls golfers in the world make up the team, which includes five players selected using the Golfweek/Sagarin Junior Girls Rankings:

Rose Zhang of Irvine, Calif.

Alexa Pano of Lake Worth, Fla.

Zoe Antoinette Campos of Valencia, Calif.

Phoebe Brinker of Wilmington, Del.

Briana Chacon of Whittier, Calif.

Five others were chosen based on the Rolex AJGA Rankings:

Amanda Sambach of Davidson, NC

Sadie Englemann of Austin, Texas

Michaela Morard of Huntsville, Ala.

Ty Akabane of Danville, Calif.

Brianna Navarrosa of San Diego

The final two spots were captain’s picks:

Lucy Li of Redwood Shores, Calif.

Rachel Heck of Memphis

The event is for golfers ages 12-18 and is modeled after the Solheim Cup, which pits the U.S. against the 12 best junior girls from Europe.

The 2019 event will be held at Gleneagles, Scotland, Sept. 10-11, immediately prior to the Solheim Cup.

The United States leads the all-time series 6-2-1 and has won five consecutive matches.

The team match play event includes foursomes, four-ball and singles matches played over two days.

Mary Bea Porter-King is the U.S. captain. An inductee to the Arizona State Hall of Fame in four sports (golf, softball, volleyball and basketball), Porter-King may be most widely known for scaling a fence to administer CPR to save the life of a drowning three-year old boy in 1988 during an LPGA qualifying round in Phoenix.