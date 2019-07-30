Golfer says he almost drown fetching ball out of lake

An Arizona man says he survived a near-death experience after falling into a lake on a golf course trying to retrieve his golf ball.

According to a story on fox10phoenix.com, 72-year-old John Dawson was playing PalmBrook Country Club in Sun City, Ariz., with his regular golf group, the Desert Rats, last Friday, when he hit a ball into a lake. Dawson told the TV station that his ball was only in about two feet of water.

But he says as he reached down, he slipped and fell face first into the lake.

“I was out there fighting around for a minute or two,” said Dawson, who said he there was a current as well as a slippery lake bottom giving him trouble and couldn’t regain his balance.

Dawson’s playing partners reacted quickly and pulled him to safety but he says the next thing he remembered was waking up in the emergency room.

Dawson canceled his tee time on Monday and said he’s going to take the week off.