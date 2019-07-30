Jennifer Kupcho rockets to 75th in the Rolex Rankings to become Solheim long shot

WOBURN, England – Jennifer Kupcho didn’t just vault up the money list with her share of second at the Evian Championship. The LPGA rookie also made a massive leap in the Rolex Rankings, jumping 245 spots to No. 75 in the world.

Because Kupcho has only eight qualifying events in the system, big moves are easier to come by for the recent Wake Forest grad. If she were to win this week’s AIG Women’s British Open, for example, she could rank as high as 17th by this time next week.

That’s asking a lot, of course, but consider that the last player currently in off rankings for the Solheim Cup is No. 39 Annie Park.

Kupcho, who was ranked as low as 700th earlier in the year while an amateur, said after Saturday’s round at Evian that she wasn’t even thinking about the Solheim Cup. After all, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion only turned professional the week of the U.S. Women’s Open.

“It hasn’t really crossed my mind,” said Kupcho, “just because realistically it’s not a thing that’s going to happen this year. Unless I go win a couple events, I don’t think there is any chance. I’m just going out there and playing and trying to get my card back.”

Kupcho already accomplished that, having moved to No. 34 on the money list after a $290,778 payday in France.

The cutoff for automatic qualifying for Team USA is Aug. 26 after the CP Women’s Open.