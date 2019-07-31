Canon Claycomb, Timothy Magcalayo shoot 62s, lead Boys Junior PGA Championship

The 44th Boys Junior PGA Championship got off to a hot start after Canon Claycomb and Timothy Magcalayo each shot a 62 on the first day.

That score ties the Keney Park Golf Course record. Just three weeks ago, Megha Ganne shot a 62 in the Girls Junior PGA Championship.

Claycomb, of Bowling Green, Kent., and Magcalayo, of the Philippines, also shot the lowest first-round score in tournament history. The tournament record for best round is a 61, shot by Akshay Bhatia two years ago. Bhatia won the last two Boys Junior PGAs.

Claycomb made some noise off the first tee, driving the green on the par-4, 330-yard opening hole, but the Alabama commit wound up three-putting for par.

Magcalayo, who started on the 10th hole, had a chance to tie Bhatia’s record on his final hole but his 8-foot birdie putt came up short. Magcalayo is fresh off last week’s win at the AJGA Junior at Chicopee in Massachusetts.

Peyton Snoeberger of Williamsport, Ind., and Andy Mao of Johns Creek, Ga., are T-3, two shots back, after they each shot 64 to open their tournaments.

There are six golfers T-5 at 5-under: Isaiah Kanno of Hilo, Hawaii; Jack Heath of Charlotte; Peter Fountain of Raleigh, NC; Jackson Rivera of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.; Tyler Goecke of Xenia, Ohio; Pierce Johnson of Dallas.

The second round is on Wednesday. The projected cut for the 72-hole event is currently 1-over.