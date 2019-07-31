Eamon's Corner: Sergio Garcia needs to cool down

Should Sergio Garcia have received a green onesie instead of a green jacket for his 2017 Masters win?

That’s the question Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch is asking this week in his latest installment of Eamon’s Corner after the Spaniard’s most recent outburst on the course at the WGC–FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis. Garcia hit a poor tee shot on the 16th hole at TPC Southwind, grabbed his driver with both hands and smashed it into the turf, taking a huge divot.

As he closes in on his 40th birthday, Garcia seems to be getting more immature with age, and we’re getting close to the point where the problem isn’t Garcia’s actions, but the Tours’ failure to do something about it.