European Tour Originals: Fastest hole played is a Guinness World Record

Given all the slow play talk of late, here’s some much needed therapy and another gem from the European Tour Originals team, this time as Thomas Detry, Sean Crocker, Guido Migliozzi and Paul Dunne all take a shot at the Guinness World Record for The Fastest Hole Of Golf By An Individual. The record: 1:33. The fine print:

The rules of the attempt dictated that the par-five 10th hole had to play a minimum of 500 yards with each player required to finish the hole carrying the same number of clubs they started with.

After some highly respectable – and often dramatic – attempts, it was 26-year-old Detry who succeeded in breaking the standing record, going from tee to green in just one minute 29.62 seconds.