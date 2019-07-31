Wyndham Championship: Five players to watch on the FedEx Cup Playoffs bubble

Often lost from the star-driven coverage in today’s game is the constant shuffling and struggle for grinders and past winners alike trying to maintain their status on the PGA Tour.

It’s a year-long process that grows more urgent by the week as the summer comes to an end, and it always leads up to the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

This week represents last call for players fighting to finish the season inside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings. It’s a one-way ticket to the playoffs but, more importantly for some, ensures another year of big league status.

Players who finish between 126-200 in the standings get an automatic spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals (formerly the Web.com Tour), a four-tournament series in which the top 25 money-makers regain their card. There are additional options like exemptions for past winners, but the bottom line is this – finish in the top 125 and you won’t have to worry about anything for another calendar year.

Canada’s Nick Taylor, for example, finished T-8 at the 2018 Wyndham and moved from 129th to 119th in the standings. Harris English was T-11 to move from 132nd to 124th, while Martin Piller missed the cut and dropped from 124th to 126th.

This is the type of make-or-break week that can set a player up for the next year or bring a lot of uncertainty into the picture.

With that in mind, here are five players on the bubble to watch at this week’s Wyndham Championship.

Aaron Wise

FedEx Cup Rank: 120

Only four players dropped more than five spots in the standings at last year’s Wyndham Championship, so Wise is likely safe. But it’s surprising to see him in this position after the former individual NCAA champion won the Byron Nelson and finished T-15 at the Tour Championship en route to 2018 Rookie of the Year honors. He hasn’t played nearly as many events in his sophomore season and hasn’t turned in a top-10 finish since the Mayakoba Golf Classic last November.

Austin Cook

FedEx Cup Rank: 126

Cook did a lot for himself with a T-4 finish two weeks ago at the Barbasol Championship, but he’s still firmly in the danger zone at Sedgefield. That was his first top-10 since the Valspar Championship in March, and he lost major ground by missing four consecutive cuts in June and July. We’re not sure if it helps or hurts that he’s paired with Ernie Els and Pat Perez for Rounds 1-2 of the Wyndham. Throw in Cook’s Twitter-happy caddie, Kip Henley, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more colorful trio on the course.

Patton Kizzire

FedEx Cup Rank: 129

Kizzire, 33, was a late bloomer and didn’t arrive on Tour until 2016. He’s stayed there ever since and earned a three-year exemption with a pair of wins last season. But he has to figure something out this week if he hopes to make it to New Jersey for the first playoff event. Kizzire, who comes across as one of the best hangs on Tour, had a decent start to the season before falling off the face of the earth with eight missed cuts in his last nine starts. Last chance to get the game sorted out this season.

Daniel Berger

FedEx Cup Rank: 131

Berger was considered one of the top young Americans not long ago, but he never really got it going this season after missing all of the fall schedule due to an injury. He hasn’t won since successfully defending his St. Jude Invitational title in 2017 for a second career Tour win. He’s only 26 and the talent is still readily apparent, but the former U.S. Presidents Cup team member has fallen all the way from No. 18 in the world to No. 113 over the past two years.

Bronson Burgoon

FedEx Cup Rank: 133

Burgoon first popped up on the radar for many at last year’s Quicken Loans National, where he shot 67 while paired with Tiger Woods in the final round and finished T-6. He kept that rolling with a runner-up at the John Deere Classic in July, 2018, but he’s in danger of losing status this year with no Tour wins to fall back on. He moved up the line with a solo fifth at last week’s Barracuda Championship but hasn’t seriously contended since a T-2 at the CIMB Classic in October. Needs to get something going this week in order to avoid the Korn Ferry finals.