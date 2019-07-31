Jake Beber-Frankel shoots 60, lowest round ever at Boys Junior PGA Championship

Jake Beber-Frankel shot the lowest score ever in the Boys Junior PGA Championship on Wednesday when he posted a 60, breaking the old mark of 61 set two years ago by Akshay Bhatia.

Beber-Frankel is the son of an Academy Award nominated director and the grandson of a Pulitzer Prize winner.

But now he’s definitely making a name for himself in golf.

His father is David Frankel, who directed the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, and his grandfather is Max Frankel, a longtime executive editor of the New York Times.

Beber-Frankel flirted with a 59 in the second round at Keney Park Golf Course in Hartford, Conn., while also setting a course record.

“I knew right then that it could be a good day,” said the 17-year-old after his round, which consisted of 30s on each side. He played the back nine first, and carded five birdies on each side.

His previous best round? A 63.

SCORES: Boys Junior PGA Championship

“I actually thought of a 59 on my tenth or eleventh hole,” said Beber-Frankel, who is committed to Stanford.

His second-round heroics moved him up into second, one shot behind first-round co-leader Canon Claycomb, who is 14-under.

Peyton Snoeberger of Williamsport, Indiana, and Jack Heath of Charlotte are T-3, three shots back at 11-under. First round co-leader Timothy Magcalayo of the Philippines is in fourth at 10-under, four strokes back.

The cut came in at 1-over, leaving 76 players advancing to Thursday’s third round.