Mel Reid: English players could dominate European Solheim team again

WOBURN, England – English players could dominate Europe’s Solheim Cup team for the second consecutive match, according to Mel Reid.

The native of Derby, England is battling hard to make the European team that travels to Gleneagles, Scotland next month. She has this week’s AIG Women’s British Open and next week’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open to impress European captain Catriona Matthew. It would be Reid’s fourth appearance in the biennial match following 2011, 2015 and 2017.

“If I play well this these next two weeks, I feel that will take care of itself,” Reid said. “I feel like like I’ve come into some form the last six, seven weeks, which is what you want when a Solheim Cup is in four or five weeks. I’m probably one of the more in-form European players, which is hopefully giving Beanie (Matthew) more of a headache than she’s already got.

“There’s a lot of good players either in the team or knocking on the door.

Most of those players pledge allegiance to the flag of St. George.

“I’ve never seen English golf this strong,” Reid said. “I think it’s great. Hopefully we’re going to have four, maybe five girls on the that team from England, which is pretty amazing really. That just goes to show that the English girls are doing something right. We’re not quite sure what it is, but I think English golf right now is the strongest I’ve ever seen it.”

Reid was one of five English players on the 2017 team along with Jodi Ewart-Shadoff, Georgia Hall, Charley Hull and Florentyna Parker. Reid believes she can join the first three members of that group at Gleneagles, with former UCLA star Bronte Law completing an English quintet.

“I’ve known Bronte for a lot of years. I’m pretty tight with Bronte. She’s a little firecracker. It looks like she’s going to be on the team. I think she’s going to be one of the best additions to the team.”

Law, who won her first LPGA title this year when she triumphed in the Pure Silk Championship at the Kingsmill Resort, is a match play specialist. She became the second player after Stacey Lewis in Curtis Cup history to record five points out of five when she helped Great Britain & Ireland win the 2016 match. She was part of the English team that finished joint second in last year’s UL International Crown along with Hall, Hull and Ewart-Shadoff.

“Obviously that was a match play event, which just kind of shows the strength we have in terms of playing match play golf,” Law said.

England’s strength in depth is a far cry from the early 2000s, when Laura Davies was the sole English Solheim Cup player. Matthew will be hoping English golfers carry Europe to victory in her native Scotland next month.