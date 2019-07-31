Tiger Woods commits to Northern Trust, BMW Championship for FedEx Cup Playoffs

Tiger Woods broke tradition from his usual late-Friday tournament commitments and tweeted Wednesday that he’ll be in action for the first two FedEx Cup Playoff events, beginning at next week’s Northern Trust in New Jersey.

Woods decided to skip the WGC-Fed Ex St. Jude Invitational in Memphis after missing the British Open cut at Royal Portrush, saying he wanted to go home and rest up before preparing for another postseason push.

Ready to begin the FedExCup playoffs starting with @TheNTGolf and then the @BMWChamps. Hope to see you there. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 31, 2019

Woods was T-9 at the Memorial Tournament and grinded out a T-21 finish in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, but he admitted entering the week at Royal Portrush that the game wasn’t as sharp as he wanted it.

After missing the cut, Woods explained why he wasn’t heading to Memphis for the cash-grab WGC immediately after Portrush.

“I’m going to take a couple of weeks off and get ready for the playoffs,” Woods said. “We’ve got the playoffs coming up, and anything can happen. Last year I almost stole the whole FedExCup at the very end. If it wasn’t for (Justin Rose’s) little break there at the bunker, it could have been interesting. So get ready for those events. And after that then have a break.”

Woods has played 10 official tournaments this season and only one non-major since his Masters victory in April. That’s keeping in line with a plan he outlined last year, playing fewer tournaments in order to preserve his health.

He pushed it hard in the FedEx Cup Playoffs last season, teeing it up in all three events ahead of his comeback victory at the Tour Championship in Atlanta. Woods finished T-40 at the 2018 Northern Trust before a T-24 at the Dell Technologies Championship and a T-6 at the BMW Championship.

There’s one fewer playoff event this season due to the new schedule, so it’s on to Atlanta after the BMW Championship in two weeks at Medinah Country Club in Chicago.

Woods’ first start after the playoffs will almost certainly be the inaugural ZOZO Championship Oct. 24-27 in Japan, the same week he will reportedly play a televised skins game with Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day.

His Hero World Challenge event takes place Dec. 4-7 in the Bahamas and is followed immediately by the Presidents Cup in Australia, where Woods will serve as captain for the U.S. Team.