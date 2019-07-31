U.S. Women's Amateur: Tee times, groupings announced for Rounds 1 and 2

The USGA announced tee times and groupings Wednesday for the first two rounds of stroke play at the U.S. Women’s Amateur.

The field of 156 players begins competition with two 18-hole rounds on Monday and Tuesday followed five days match play at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.

Among the most notable golfers competing beginning Monday is No. 3 ranked amateur Lucy Li who is grouped with No. 5 Albane Valenzuela and No. 6 Alessia Nobilio. The group tees off at 9:55 a.m. ET from the 10th tee in the first round and 2:55 p.m. ET from the 10th tee in the second round.

The highest ranked player in the field No. 2 Andrea Lee is grouped with 2019 U.S. Girls’ Junior champion Lei Ye and Cory Lopez for the first two rounds. The group will tee off from the 10th tee in the first round of stroke play at 1:25 p.m. ET and the first tee at 8:25 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

Rising senior at Florida Sierra Brooks is also in the field next week at the 6,502-yard, par-72 course and will be paired with Paris Hilinski and Delaney Martin. The group tees off at 1:45 p.m. ET from the 10th tee on Monday and 8:45 a.m. ET from the first tee on Tuesday.

Alexa Pano tees off at 2:55 p.m. ET from the first tee Monday and 9:55 a.m. ET from the 10th tee Tuesday alongside Yuka Saso, and Rachel Heck.

After the tournament’s first two days, the field will be reduced to 64 players for six rounds of match play over five days with a 36-hole championship round on Aug. 11. The championship round will be televised on FS1 from 2-5 p.m. ET.