Wyndham Championship: Top gambling picks and betting odds

Greetings, golf gambling enthusiasts. There’s no easy way to spin this – it’s been a rough month for our bankroll.

A disastrous British Open week saw us lose all five wagers and drop 350 tokens, bringing our season total to +338. It’s good to be in the black entering the final week of the regular season, but the losses always hurt. Especially at the British Open where placing a bet takes all of about 30 seconds at any number of local books.

We’re going to blame the downswing on a July vacation that took our attention off the scene for a few days. All the mental recharging came with a cost at Portrush, where we still had a chance to salvage one matchup bet with Webb Simpson over Matthew Fitzpatrick coming down to the wire. Naturally we went out to walk the last four holes with Simpson and watched in agony as he made three bogeys, including one at the 18th, to lose the tournament matchup by one stroke. Ugh.

So while we left Ireland with a lot of regrets, there’s still a few weeks left to get our token count back up where it belongs. That starts with the regular-season finale at this week’s Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.

Here are my top bets for the 2019 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

Cameron Smith +125 over Chez Reavie

100 tokens

Risking 100 to win 125 on Smith. We’re not sure why Reavie is getting so much love in Vegas this week – He finished T-37 in his last Wyndham start but missed the cut three consecutive times prior. He also hasn’t done much since winning the Travelers Championship, missing two straight cuts after that. Smith has been on point for three weeks now and finished T-7 in his last Wyndham start. Thinking Reavie is overvalued this week and we’re trying to take advantage.

Brandt Snedeker +100 over Jordan Spieth

100 tokens

Risking 100 to win 100 on Snedeker and not thinking twice. In 10 career Wyndham starts he’s finished inside the top 10 half the time, including his win here last year. Spieth is in danger of missing the Tour Championship for the second consecutive season and while he’s taken big steps in recent weeks, we’re not going to bet against Snedeker’s course history at Sedgefield.

Lucas Glover -125 over Adam Hadwin

125 tokens

Risking 125 to win 100 on Glover. He’s been a cash cow for us all season long and in good form at the moment – T-7 at the 3M Open, T-10 at the John Deere Classic and T-20 at the British Open. He’s also finished T-30 or better in each of his last three Wyndham starts. Hadwin hasn’t been as strong in two appearances at Sedgefield and is definitely a streaky player. He has two top-10s over the past two months, but we’re rolling with Glover’s consistency for this week.

Last week: -350

Season total: +338