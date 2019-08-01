Byeong Hun An, Sungjae Im share opening-round Wyndham Championship lead at 8 under

Byeong Hun An and Sungjae Im shot the rounds of the day to take the early lead at a course that requires players to go low to have have a chance.

The Koreans each shot 8-under 62 Thursday in Round 1 of the Wyndham Championship, An in the morning wave and Im in the afternoon.

An has three runner-ups in 93 prior Tour starts but hasn’t been able to secure his first stateside victory. The 27-year-old has a pair of top-10 finishes this season but hasn’t seriously contended since a T-2 at the 2018 Memorial Tournament.

“I’ve been playing well the last couple weeks, so I like how everything is kind of clicking together,” An said. “Struggled a little bit the beginning of the year, but doing a lot better, so that’s why I was able to shoot 8 under today.”

Im is at the tail end of a furious rookie campaign, during which he’s played a remarkable 32 events including the Wyndham. The 21-year-old has six top-10 finishes this season and a career-best T-3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

Both players were bogey-free on the day with eight birdies.

Jordan Spieth was in position to join the mix at 7 under overall entering his final hole, but he put the tee shot out of bounds and had to scramble to finish with a closing bogey.

Spieth is now two shots off the lead at 6 under after an adventurous back nine that included three birdies, two bogeys and an eagle.

Defending champ Brandt Snedeker and Webb Simpson are both T-6 and two shots off the lead alongside Spieth. They’re looking up at Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers and Rory Sabbatini, all three of whom are T-2 and one shot back at 7 under.

Sabbatini is looking for his first win since the 2011 Honda Classic and has a chance to move inside the top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings, improving his shot at making the Tour Championship for the first time since 2009.

An has plenty at stake as well, including a chance to make a big jump in the rankings ahead of next week’s Northern Trust. But he won’t waste any time dwelling on those things before all is said and done at Sedgefield Country Club.

“I sleep great no matter what,” An said. “If I play bad or good, I can be asleep within five seconds, so that’s not a worry to me.”