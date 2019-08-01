Charley Hull fires a 67 in opening round of Women's British Open at her home club

WOBURN, England – Charley Hull was heading for a little retail therapy after shooting a 5-under 67 around Woburn’s Marquess course. It’s the sort of thing Hull sometimes does after a casual round at her home club.

This was no casual round. It’s the biggest tournament of her year, the $4.1 million AIG Women’s British Open.

Hull went bogey free in the opening round to take the early lead. She posted one birdie on the front nine, started the back side with three straight birdies before capping off the round with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th green. By that time, she had a sizeable gallery of members and local fans cheering her on.

Scores in the 60s around Woburn’s three courses is nothing new for the 23-year-old. Hull’s been tearing up Woburn’s three layouts for years. She’s been associated with the club since she was 11 years old. No wonder this tournament is so special to arguably England’s most recognisable woman golfer. So special Hull’s hands were shaking on the first tee.

“I was a little bit nervous on the first tee,” Hull admitted. “Because it’s such wide fairway you look silly if you miss it.

“My hands were shaking, but to be fair some of my best shots have come when my hands have been shaking.”

The local girl from the nearby town of Kettering made a better fist of the opening round than she did three years ago when the Women’s British was held over the Marquess course. Hull opened with 69 then and went on to finish T-17. She might have contended if not for a triple-bogey seven on the opening hole in the third round that led to a 75.

“I was more nervous three years ago. I felt like this year I’ve handled it a bit better because I’m just going out there to have fun. That’s the main goal: Just go out there to enjoy it. I feel like I’m playing really well. I just haven’t been scoring so I’ve just got to trust myself.

“The nerves (today) didn’t really go. I kind of like playing with nerves because you sometimes you get a bit more extra yardage on some of your iron shots and stuff.”

Hull finished just after 12:30 p.m. local time, and faced nearly a 12-hour wait until her Friday tee time of 12:16. What’s a player to do with a wait that long? Hit the shops in nearby Milton Keynes.

“I’m going to go and eat some food, hit some balls and then go into Milton Keynes and do some shopping.”

Hull’s made enough money in her short career that she can afford to buy whatever she wants. So what was she looking to buy to celebrate her opening round?

“Nothing. Just to look round.”

Fiancé Ozzie Smith was making sure nothing was going in her shopping basket. The pair will marry after the Solheim Cup, and the mixed martial arts fighter has curtailed Hull’s shopping habits.

“Ozzie’s stopped me from shopping lately because he says I spend too much.”

You can bet Hull will do more than window shop if she goes on to win her first major at her home golf club.