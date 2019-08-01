College golf recruiting: Coaches give their thoughts after one year under new sytem

It’s Aug. 1, which means the men’s college golf recruiting calendar has officially reset.

Division I men’s college golf coaches used to be able to recruit whenever they wanted. If a coach wanted to work all 365 days, that was their right. All that changed last year.

From Aug. 1 – July 31, coaches are able to use just 45 recruiting days, with “quiet period” and “dead period” restrictions in the months of November, December and January. This calendar does not apply to women’s college golf.

What’s the difference? Here’s how the NCAA defines the two:

Quiet Period: Period of time when it is permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts only on the member institution’s campus. No in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts or evaluations may be made during the quiet period. Dec. 2-8, Dec. 13-22

After a year under the new system, here’s what college coaches had to say:

Andrew Sapp, East Carolina

“We were too conservative at the beginning and didn’t reach 45. Next year we will be a little more aggressive. I feel like the 45 days was the right number. It definitely takes some planning, but after eliminating opportunities to recruit from Thanksgiving to the New Year that took away quite a few days we used to use. Many coaches I have talked with have said they will not reach 45.”

Jamie Bermel, Kansas

“I’m not a big fan of the 45 day rule. I think it limits the amount of times you can watch a recruit play on multiple courses. Also, if you watch a top recruit play multiple times and he decides to go elsewhere, it creates problems. I would be much more in favor of a recruiting calendar and let coaches decide how hard they want to work.”

Mike McGraw, Baylor

“I wasn’t sure what I would think of the new 45 day limitation, however, after one year I feel like it has been a good change. We simply planned our recruiting better and worked smarter. It probably makes coaches be more efficient.”

Don Hill, Elon

“Personally, I like the new structure. As coaches we all must make decisions as to what is best for our programs. Having the hybrid between days and a calendar has made me more efficient with my time and resources. If I use a day, my goal is to come out of that round with a clear opinion as to how to proceed.”

Scott Limbaugh, Vanderbilt

“In my opinion, it was great to have the recruiting calendar. It helps us to match up with what other collegiate coaches do. It also gives us more of a sense of normalcy with our family lives. I also thought our staff had to do a lot more planning around our recruiting, which was fun. Instead of just going wherever and whenever, we had to plan our time more diligently. I have not had one coach tell me that they haven’t had enough days to get the job done.”